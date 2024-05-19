Chiefs' Offense Ranked Second-Best in NFL on Recent List
For once, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense wasn't the club's best unit last season. Steve Spagnuolo's defense outperformed Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's offense all year long, culminating in a Super Bowl LVIII title.
The offense did find its footing a bit late in the season, though. That momentum is expected to carry into the 2024-25 campaign, especially considering the moves general manager Brett Veach has made in recent months. As a result, one outlet thinks Kansas City should bounce back and be one of football's most potent attacks moving forward.
In an article for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine ranked all 32 NFL offenses at this stage of the offseason. Factoring in last season's performance and this offseason's transactions, he landed with the Chiefs taking home the No. 2 spot. Kansas City trails only the San Francisco 49ers — their Super Bowl opponent from February — in the rankings.
"Admittedly, the Kansas City Chiefs don't rank this high if you're just taking data into account," Ballentine wrote. "They finished 11th in EPA per play last season, 15th in scoring and ninth in yards per game. But then the playoffs came around and Patrick Mahomes had the best overall QBR—and the Chiefs offense scored enough to win another Super Bowl.
"Ultimately, it's too hard to bet against the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs did what they could to improve on a limited budget, signing Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia. The Chiefs might take some time to figure out their identity early in the season, but they'll be an elite unit when it counts."
In terms of areas to improve, Ballentine mentions the receiver room as a spot that "doesn't feel completely settled" in light of Rashee Rice's off-the-field issues. Additionally, the left tackle spot gets mentioned. Given Kansas City's investments at each position, though, it's hard not to believe things have a better chance of working themselves out now than they did months ago.
With Brown and Worthy in the fold, the Chiefs project to become a lot more explosive on offense. Brown's ability to stretch the field and also run routes Kansas City values is huge. Worthy, perhaps the fastest player from this year's NFL Scouting Combine, will strike fear into opposing defenses. Regardless of the discipline Rice faces from the league (if he faces any), there's a lot more for coordinators to account for.
The offensive tackle picture, specifically on the left side, is admittedly murky but certainly intriguing nonetheless. Wanya Morris had an up-and-down rookie campaign, so Veach drafted Kingsley Suamataia to serve as good competition for him this offseason. The winner of that job will be responsible for protecting Mahomes and ensuring the offense maintains fluidity.
Prior to its No. 15 ranking in points last season, the Chiefs ranked no worse than sixth in every year dating back to 2017. In terms of yardage, 2023's No. 9 ranking was the worst since the 2016 Chiefs (20th). Analytics weren't particularly kind to last year's Kansas City team, slotting it in as more of a fringe top-10 offense than a top-shelf one.
Both of those should improve this coming season, even as tight end Travis Kelce ages and a bigger target gets put on the team's back. Thanks to some savvy free agency and draft decisions, the Chiefs figure to return to their old ways in 2024.
Will that be worthy of the No. 2 ranking when it's all said and done? Only time will tell.