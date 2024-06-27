Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Makes Projected 2024 All-Rookie Team
Entering last season, many were skeptical of the year-one upside Rashee Rice had for the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, Andy Reid offenses are known for being difficult and rookies usually don't pop early on. It typically takes time for young receivers to break out.
Following an excellent campaign for Rice, folks aren't making the same mistake twice. Even after some offseason improvements elsewhere and him missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp, first-round pick Xavier Worthy has no shortage of hype.
In fact, one outlet is predicting that he'll rise to the top and emerge as one of the 2024 NFL Draft's premier rookies on the offensive side of the ball.
In a recent article for NFL.com, Chad Reuter projected his 11-player All-Rookie team for 2024. Making the cut was Worthy, joined by Arizona Cardinals (expected) sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. Reuter believes the stars could be aligning for an impact rookie role, even if some of it comes on special teams.
"The union between the Chiefs and Worthy represented one of the draft's best marriages of skill and a team’s needs," Reuter wrote. "His ability to run past defenders and make moves after the catch will get him on Patrick Mahomes' radar early in the season. Rashee Rice's off-field issues could lead to opportunities for Worthy, as could any inconsistency shown by veterans Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Mecole Hardman. Worthy could also earn a spot on the All-Rookie squad as a kick returner."
That return role could be Worthy's meal ticket in the early stages of the season. After all, Rice has yet to be officially suspended or placed on something like the Commissioner's Exempt List. Additionally, Brown should be Kansas City's leading wideout and it's hard to see the team phasing veteran Justin Watson out of the rotation. With all of that in mind, it becomes increasingly difficult to see a Worthy breakout until later in the year.
He can still find ways to make splash plays, though. If Reid and Co. keep his snap count low to start, his pure speed and vertical field-stretching ability could manifest itself in the form of some deep throws from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With no world-class competition for the punt return job, he could also be an ace for special teams coordinator Dave Toub.
Either way, Worthy's progression into training camp is definitely a storyline to follow. Now weeks removed from his initial hamstring injury, the time is near for him to hit the ground running (both literally and figuratively) and turn mental reps into on-field production. If he can catch on quickly, don't be too surprised to see Reuter's prediction become a reality.