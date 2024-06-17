Xavier Worthy Named Chiefs' Biggest Post-Minicamp Storyline to Follow
For the next few weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason will be in its slowest period. Team workouts aren't scheduled until training camp, most of the league's marquee free agents have signed and draft picks are under contract for the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
What's the biggest Chiefs-related storyline to follow, then? With OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the books, Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler believes it's wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Fowler buys into the hype for Worthy, citing the rookie pass catcher as someone who will bring "fireworks" once the regular season begins.
"Worthy is an explosiveness playmaker who will force mismatches early in his career, but he's more than just speed," Fowler wrote. "His ability to snap off routes, take it the distance on designated touches and outrun undisciplined angles will add a unique element to the already explosive Chiefs offense. The rich got richer in Kansas City this offseason, and fans should be on their edge of their seat to watch the fireworks this fall."
There's no denying that Worthy, the No. 28 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, is an exciting player. Not only did he break the NFL Scouting Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time, but he's also a dynamic route runner with a high football IQ. Adding his ability as a returner into the fold, it's easy to see why folks are eager to see what he's capable of on the field as a pro.
That's been the problem, though. Due to a hamstring injury, Worthy wasn't participating in drills during OTAs and minicamp in Kansas City. It's still viewed as a minor ailment that the team is merely exercising caution with, but it's something to monitor nonetheless. Last week, head coach Andy Reid gave a vote of confidence for Worthy's potential availability once July's training camp rolls around.
"Yeah, he should be able to [be ready for training camp]," Reid said. "He'll continue to get treatment here, he's getting better. He'll get treatment and we'll just see how he rehabs through that."
Considering Worthy's unique skill set and athletic profile, there's ample reason for excitement. Even if he was active in workouts, he'd still likely make the cut as the storyline to follow. Throwing the injury component on top makes things even more high-stakes.
The development of Worthy probably won't make or break the Chiefs' training camp and subsequent regular season slate. It will, however, help shape the immediate returns from the club's draft class. There's no stock in worrying yet, although his storyline is a prime one to keep tabs on heading into the next stage of the offseason.