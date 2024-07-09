Chris Jones Tops NFL Survey as Best DT in Football
As one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has seen and done just about everything thus far in his NFL career. The former second-round pick was around before Patrick Mahomes joined the team, and a new contract extension ensures he'll be in town for seasons to come.
Jones is one of the three best players on the team, cementing his status as a premier defensive player. According to a recent survey of league coaches, executives and scouts, the Mississippi State product is the premier defensive tackle in the sport.
With Aaron Donald out of the picture, it's Jones's time to shine. Continuing their league survey series, ESPN has Jones comfortably headlining the list of this year's top 10 interior defensive linemen. Jeremy Fowler breaks down the selection, which took into account feedback and votes from the aforementioned employees, as well as context from outlet analyst Matt Bowen.
"Jones stamped his first No. 1 in a major way, earning nearly 80% of the first-place votes," Fowler wrote. "He once stole votes from Donald, and is now in a class by himself. Jones ranks first in the 2024 field in pass rush win rate for defensive tackles (19.6%), and the 29 incompletions created by his pass rush ranked tied for second among defensive tackles. 'His size and consistent dominant effort is just so hard to block,' an NFL executive said of Jones. 'He's such a mismatch because of how long and strong he is, and he can win from every spot -- edge, over center, in the B gap.' Jones leads all defensive tackles with 35 sacks over the past three years."
Here's who rounded out the top five:
- 2: Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)
- 3: Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants)
- 4: Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)
- 5: Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)
Chris Jones has rightfully earned his spot as the NFL's top DT
During his prime, Donald was perhaps the NFL's most tantalizing defensive force regardless of position. His ability to singlehandedly alter a running game and also get after the passer with the best of them was second to none. While Jones may not have quite the same impact, it's safe to say that defensive coordinators still lose sleep at night thinking about how to prepare for him. That didn't change in 2023.
Despite missing the opening week of the season due to a contract holdout, Jones made up for lost time down the stretch. Recording 10.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games, he quickly got back into game shape and never looked back. During Kansas City's postseason run, the two-time All-Pro notched another half-sack and eight tackles in four games. Jones's role as a closer for the Chiefs helped seal multiple victories thanks to excellent defense.
It's no secret that Jones is now the best at his position, as a separate outlet previously had him occupying their top spot as well. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, the three-time Super Bowl champion has crossed the age-30 threshold. While that's a scary number for pass-rush maestros in the NFL, Jones likely has one or two downright elite efforts left. Can he justify his new ranking this season? The league is banking on it.