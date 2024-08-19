Andy Reid Provides Injury Updates on Sidelined Starters, Plan for Preseason Finale
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared plenty of news during his media availability on Monday, as he revealed his plans for the Chiefs' third and final preseason game and provided a laundry list of injury updates, providing mostly good news about KC's sidelined starters.
Reid said that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (sternoclavicular injury), Chris Jones (shoulder), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), defensive end Truman Jones (knee), offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (MCL) and long snapper James Winchester (AC sprain) would not practice on Monday. Reid said the Chiefs have "signed a center that'll come in and do the long snapping for us this week." Reid said that "right now" he expects running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) to practice on Monday.
Regarding Jones, who projects to miss all of KC's preseason action, Reid said the star defensive lineman is "still coming back, feeling much better." Later, Reid was asked if he believes the team's crop of injured starters will be available for the Chiefs' Week 1 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.
"Yeah, I think all those guys will be ready, the only one in question would probably be Hollywood," Reid said when asked specifically about Jones, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, left guard Joe Thuney and safety Justin Reid. "They all should be ready."
Andy Reid reveals KC's plan vs. Chicago Bears in third preseason game
"As far as the rotation goes for the Bears, I'll probably sit the starters the way it looks right now, and we'll have the other guys get out there and play," Reid said. "So we'll just see how that goes, rep-wise."
Asked about how he determines how much he chooses to have the starters participate in the preseason finale, Reid revealed some numbers from KC's preseason action that led him to decide to sit the starters this week, as the team also did in the third preseason game last season.
"I look at the number of plays, between camp and preseason games," Reid said. "We were up some 50 plays from the year before in camp, so I was able to monitor that and work it in with the preseason games."
Reid said the team practiced the same number of days as they did in 2023, but since the team never had to move indoors due to weather, they never had to "cut back a few plays, just with the tight walls there."