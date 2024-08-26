Kansas City Chiefs Roster Cuts, News, Analysis, Practice Squad Tracker - Cutdown Day 2024
All 32 teams in the NFL must cut down to an initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 27. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning back-to-back champions have most of their top-50 spots set, but a few players on the bubble have made for an intriguing lead-up to cutdown day.
As the team trims to 53, they will also be looking to build up a practice squad that can contain up to 17 players. Throughout cuts and practice squad signings, this story will be updated.
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 roster cuts
QB Ian Book - waived
The first move of cutdown week started with a signal-caller as the Chiefs waived quarterback Ian Book, according to Tom Pelissero. Book was KC's clear fourth-string quarterback throughout training camp and the preseason. — Brisco
WR Jaaron Hayek - injury settlement
Jaaron Hayek suffered a shoulder injury in training camp before being placed on injured reserve on August 21. Two days later, the Chiefs reached an injury settlement with the rookie wide receiver, giving him a chance to sign elsewhere for the 2024 season, according to Aaron Wilson. — Brisco
Kansas City Chiefs practice squad tracker
This section will be updated as the Chiefs reportedly agree to terms with players signing to their practice squad. Practice squads can contain up to 17 players, including one designated player from International Pathway Program. For the Chiefs, that player is Nigerian offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, who is entering his second year with the team. That means that Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit would take up a standard rookie practice squad spot if the team and Rees-Zammit want to continue developing.
In total, practice squads can include up to six players with unlimited accrued seasons, up to four with no more than two accrued seasons, one IPP player, and the remaining spots must go to players with zero to eight games of regular-season experience.