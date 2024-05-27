Early Projection for Xavier Worthy Features Promising Rookie Numbers
Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie class are expected to contribute in year one, but first-round pick Xavier Worthy tops the list.
Worthy, the No. 28 selection back in April, provides Kansas City with plenty of speed and special teams versatility. Unlike some players with similar builds or athletic profiles, however, the Texas product figures to be a more complete receiver at his peak. Even as a first-year player, Worthy has a defined enough route-running assortment to be effective.
How effective, though? That's the question many are trying to answer as the offseason continues. In an article for Bleacher Report, Maurice Moton rattled off 2024 stat projections for top rookie wide receiver picks. Citing some uncertainty with Rashee Rice, Moton settled on 54 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns as Worthy's line.
"Even if Rice misses several games, Worthy will likely be the No. 2 wideout behind Marquise Brown, whom the team signed in free agency," Moton wrote. "Coming into the league as the first wideout selected in the 2019 draft, Brown has several years of starting experience and has caught quarterback Patrick Mahomes' attention with his route-running.
"Worthy tweaked his hamstring during an OTA practice. Kansas City may slowly bring the 5'11", 165-pound receiver along early in the season, though he's capable of big plays because of his speed and potential opportunities while Rice serves a suspension."
Naturally, there are three Andy Reid wide receivers to look at when considering Worthy's 2024 possibilities. Back in 2016, Tyreek Hill hauled in 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, Mecole Hardman recorded 538 yards and six scores on just 26 receptions. Last year, Rice led all Kansas City wideouts in catches (79), yards (938) and touchdowns (7).
Given the presence of Brown and tight end Travis Kelce, it's difficult to see Worthy matching Rice's 2024 numbers even if the latter misses any time. A blend of Hill and Hardman's production — perhaps similar yardage and touchdown totals on a middle-ground receptions mark — is more realistic. That's far from an indictment on Worthy; the fact of the matter is the Chiefs have two or three mouths to feed before the first-rounder.
With Kansas City getting back on the practice field this week for the continuation of OTAs, the team is optimistic about Worthy. His recent hamstring injury doesn't impact that outlook. Rice's rookie breakout blurred the lines regarding first-year players under Reid, as the bar doesn't need to be set that high for Worthy to succeed in 2024-25.
If Worthy approaches Moton's projected line this season, it would be a very nice start.