Lamar Jackson 'Not Really Worried' About Playing Chiefs Week 1
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs squared off against a conference opponent, they brought the Lamar Hunt Trophy back for the second year in a row. That AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens sent Patrick Mahomes and Co. to the promised land, ultimately resulting in a Super Bowl triumph.
It also ended what seemed to be one of the more promising seasons in Ravens history. Following a 13-4 regular season and a deep playoff run, John Harbaugh's group suffered a familiar fate. Is that still fresh in their minds?
If it is, Baltimore won't have much time to fret over it anymore. Both teams will meet in Week 1 to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, with Kansas City serving as the host. There's a clear storyline to follow, even if those on each squad don't necessarily buy into it.
Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of those players. Speaking at OTAs this past week, the two-time MVP said he isn't focusing on the Chiefs.
"Honestly, I'm not really worried about them," Jackson said. "I'm worried about getting better every day and making sure we're ready when that time comes. So it's just been about us, really."
According to Jackson, winning the regular-season matchup doesn't mean much anymore. Starting off the year 1-0 would be nice — and so would defeating the Chiefs — but he has his eyes set on getting back to the playoffs.
"I really don't care who we play; it really didn't matter," Jackson said. "At the end of the day, our goal is to make it to the Super Bowl. We lost to them in the playoffs. Just us beating them in the regular season doesn't really do anything; it just helps us keep stacking up wins to hopefully make it to the playoffs if anything to try to get in that same position again and hopefully be successful. It really doesn't matter who we play [in the] first game; obviously it's the Chiefs, but I really didn't care."
In that aforementioned contest in January, the Ravens had plenty of chances to get the job done. Holding Kansas City to just 17 points, Jackson and his surrounding weapons mustered one touchdown against Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Jackson completed 20 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, although he also tossed an ugly interception. Baltimore was held to 81 rushing yards, which was the only time it was below the 100 mark all season long.
It's a new year for both clubs, bringing another chance to add to the Jackson-Mahomes rivalry the football world desperately wants to develop. When factoring in the conference title game loss, though, Jackson is 1-4 against the Chiefs in his career. With that said, four of those five outings were one-score affairs featuring high drama. Despite the end results, it remains an intriguing matchup.
The regular season won't start for months, but OTAs gave everyone a glimpse of getting back in the swing of things. While he insists he isn't worried about the opponent itself, Jackson appears ready to face the back-to-back champs.
"Let's go," Jackson said. "Let's go [play] football baby."