Highlights: Watch WR Nikko Remigio Shine at KC Chiefs Camp, Fighting for Roster Spot
As training camp continues, the battle near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver depth chart is alive and well. Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio are competing on a daily basis, with only two or three spots available for several players.
Hardman may have an edge on securing one of those roles but relative to his peers, Remigio has made the most plays to stand out on the field at Missouri Western State University.
Wednesday morning's practice in St. Joseph, Missouri featured yet another one, with the Fresno State product hauling in a Carson Wentz pass down the field. KC Sports Network captured the sequence, which sees Remigio beat a trailing defender across the middle of the field and toward the left sideline.
A 2023 undrafted free agent pickup, Remigio capped off his collegiate career with 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That put him on the radar for many NFL teams, including Kansas City, which he confirmed on Wednesday. He ultimately chose to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions, catching some passes in the preseason before suffering an injury that cut his year short.
The injury prevented Remigio from making a final push for the Week 1 roster, as the Chiefs had plenty of other cooks in the proverbial kitchen. Once the final rotation was decided on, Kansas City struggled through the regular season but found new life in the playoffs. Remigio was in attendance for the club's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, albeit wishing he could've helped more.
"Yeah, I was there on the sideline," Remigio said. "I think that's every kid's dream to be able to be at the Super Bowl and see that but if I'm going to be completely honest, it was a bit of a mix of emotions for me. I'm a competitor at heart so to not be able to be out there on the field and kind of just be on the sideline supporting, obviously I'm grateful to be in that position but I want to play."
Over a year removed from joining the organization, Remigio finds himself in a familiar spot. He's very much in the thick of things as July turns into August, and he'll need a complete preseason effort to potentially make the cut. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are big fans of his, which isn't all. During OTAs in late May, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy described Remigio as an "absolute true professional" he was rooting for to make the team.
How is Remigio approaching things this time around? The exact same way, just with more experience and wisdom under his belt.
"I wouldn't compare it to any of my teammates because at the end of the day, none of us would be here if we weren't competitors," Remigio said. "But just understanding there's ebbs and flows to the game and it's not always going to go my way. That's what makes the good moments so good and so exciting and so much fun. You have to feel those lows, you have to experience those dropped balls and whatnot to be able to enjoy any success you find in this game. Like I said, resilience and just continuing to punch and put my best foot forward every single day is what I'm striving to do."