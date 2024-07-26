Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes on Why 'Everybody Loves' Nikko Remigio
For the most part, the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room has a defined group of players who will contribute this year. Rashee Rice, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson should be the club's top four in some order.
That leaves a battle (which could feature Mecole Hardman leading the way) for the rest of the group. Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross and Cornell Powell make up a large chunk of the names. It's 2023 undrafted free agent pickup Nikko Remigio, however, who is making the most waves.
The Cal and Fresno State product is doing good things on the field, but it's his mentality that stands out above all else. Head coach Andy Reid expanded on that following Friday's practice.
"He's smart, hard worker," Reid said. "He tries his best every play. He studies, you can tell he studies because he knows all the spots. He's got a great attitude, positive attitude. Those kind of guys, you pull for."
This isn't the first time Remigio has gotten some buzz from Kansas City. At the end of May, right in the thick of OTAs and the offseason program, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy described him as an "absolute true professional" who he's "rooting for" to make the team. While it's common for coaches to be fans and supporters of their players, it hasn't always been the Chiefs' M.O. to flat-out say so amidst an ongoing position battle.
Last offseason, Remigio was in a similar spot. Competing with a surplus of other talents for depth chart and 53-man roster placement, he hauled in four passes for 71 yards during the preseason. An injury eventually cut his season short, though, and he spent the rest of the year on the practice squad. The hope for the Chiefs is that with better fortune and more experience under his belt, he'll make the roster calculus more difficult this time around.
A smaller receiver with less-than-stellar athletic testing numbers, the odds have always been stacked against Remigio. Despite that, he had 852 yards and six touchdowns in a breakout final collegiate season and pushed for priority UDFA status. In the pros, he's quickly endeared himself to a back-to-back Super Bowl champion franchise. Even quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown to some of the best pass-catching weapons ever, thinks the world of Remigio.
"He just works extremely hard, he's always asking the right questions, always wants to get extra work, and that's what you want," Mahomes said. "He's a true pro's pro. He just comes to work every single day with a smile on his face. He wants to work hard and get better and better, and it's not like he's going out there and hating on someone else. He wants everybody to get better with him – I think that's why everybody loves him in that room. You've seen the positive signs coming every single day. He continues to get better."
As is the case with any player, the talent and on-field production must align with a player's approach. Being a good learner and communicator doesn't guarantee anything in the grand scheme of NFL life. With that said, if Remigio doesn't end up making the team, it won't be for a lack of trying.
That's the effort the Chiefs are so fond of, which is glaringly obvious after pads came on at training camp on Friday.