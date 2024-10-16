KC's Defensive Line Revolves Around Chris Jones – Who Else Can Step Up?
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is having yet another dominant season from the interior of the Chiefs' defensive line, but how has the rest of the group fared, and who can step up in the next leg of the season?
Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI and I take a closer look at KC's D-line and who will be relied on down the stretch.
Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs' defensive line begins (and too often ends) with Chris Jones. He may have a chance to win his first Defensive Player of the Year award this season, and he certainly belongs in the conversation with plenty of time to make his case. It's remarkable how often offenses are essentially forced to double-team him, and it's even more impressive when he wins anyway. One-on-one matchups with Jones are a recipe for offensive disaster, and he benefits everyone around him by demanding that kind of attention from opposing O-lines. Among the other defensive tackles, Tershawn Wharton has been Kansas City's second-best defensive lineman so far this season, while 33-year-old Mike Pennel has continued to outrun father time to be one of KC's most reliable run-stuffers, jumping Derrick Nnadi in the rotation.
Jordan Foote: Jones is once again not only perhaps the best pass rush threat among all interior defenders, but he's one of the top defensive pieces in the entire NFL. His ability to command double-teams and still find success anyway is second to none at the defensive tackle spot. Jones is the unquestioned closer of the Kansas City defense and makes everyone else's job easier. While I think his iffy run defense remains something that largely gets swept under the rug, the trade-off is worth it 100% of the time and his current dominance against the pass rivals all-time greats like Aaron Donald.
No one can say enough about how critical Wharton has been this season. The fifth-year man is playing hands-down the best football of his career, thriving as a pass-rush specialist alongside Jones but also holding his own against the run. I'm surprised the Chiefs have opted to field Wharton for 73% of available snaps – by far a career-high mark – but it's working. It also allows Pennel and Nnadi to play more defined roles as veteran run-stuffers. Where would Kansas City be without Jones and Wharton? George Karlaftis deserves props at the defensive end spot, but that position group would really benefit from someone else stepping up.
Brisco: Whenever it may arrive, Charles Omenihu's return can't come soon enough. At defensive end, Karlaftis has been fine while Mike Danna, battling at least two different injuries at various points this year, has underwhelmed to start his fifth season. In an ideal world, Karlaftis or Danna would have shown a bit more of a spark through the first five games, making an argument that they can be the top edge rusher on a defense with Jones on the interior. Instead, I'm inclined to think of both players as being extremely useful and very good No. 2 and 3 defensive ends. As No. 1 and 2, however, the production has been underwhelming.
Omenihu has a sneakily enormous role in KC's chance to three-peat. If he can get back to 100% by the playoff run, I think we'll see him and Jones turn up the heat, allowing Karlaftis and Danna to clean up the chaos caused by the others. The defensive line, like the entire sport, is a team game. With one more above-average pass rusher, the entire unit should raise its level.
Foote: Back in August, it was reported that Omenihu's return wasn't expected until November. With him needing a practice window to ramp back up to full football activity, that seems more and more accurate. Even then, though, banking on him to look like his old self right off the bat is risky. The 100%-by-playoffs timeline seems way more realistic. We largely know what Karlaftis is at this point, and that's a valuable edge player who can defend the run at a high level and win with motor and technique as a pass rusher. He hasn't flashed the ceiling of an All-Pro, and that's okay. If Danna can get healthy and return to his 2022 or 2023 form, the line will be in mostly good shape. The wild card here is Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is showcasing a bit of upside but still isn't quite where he should be in year two. Considering Malik Herring's profile and the inability of Cameron Thomas to see the field, the jolt of production from background pieces has to come from him if it exits at all.