League Survey Shows Lots of Love to Chiefs LB Nick Bolton
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense might have been the league's best last season, and the linebacker position was a major reason why. Regardless of who commanded the defense throughout the year, Steve Spagnuolo's unit never skipped a beat and turned in one heck of a campaign.
Nick Bolton returns as the group's leading man in 2024, and the NFL views him in high regard.
In a recent article for ESPN, Jeremy Fowler documented the outlet's survey of NFL coaches, executives and scouts. Input from analyst Matt Bowen was considered, too, making for a thorough assessment of where the football world's linebackers rank. Bolton garnered some considerable praise after checking in at the No. 8 spot a year ago. For this season, the former second-round pick rounds out the top five.
"Here's quite the compliment for Bolton: He's 'the closest thing to Fred Warner' in the NFL because of his football instincts, according to one NFL defensive coach," Fowler wrote. "A wrist injury cost Bolton significant time in 2023, but he still managed 40 tackles in four playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl. 'Fast, physical, tough, good for their scheme, assignment-sound,' an NFC scout said. 'Cleans up leakage vs. the run and not a throwaway on passing downs.' An NFC exec countered that while Bolton has several qualities you love in a linebacker, he's not a top-end athlete like some of the others in the top 10."
Here's who finished above Bolton:
- 1: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)
- 2: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)
- 3: Matt Milano (Buffalo Bills)
- 4: Patrick Queen (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Nick Bolton continues to get hefty praise entering his fourth season
Considering how his 2023 went, it's hard to reason with Bolton seeing an increase in ranking. After all, he appeared in just eight regular-season games because a high-ankle sprain and the aforementioned wrist injury limited his availability. Bolton played a solid brand of football when on the field, although his lack of snaps played didn't hold league employees back from tipping their caps to him.
Regardless of where anyone thinks Bolton should or shouldn't be slotted, there's no denying that this is a massive year for him. If he enjoys a good season to close out his rookie contract, he could be in line for a sizable payday in the spring. I recently wrote about that here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com.
"Luckily for Bolton, he'll have ample opportunity to shape the narrative around him in 2024. Now on the heels of a healthy offseason, the 24-year-old is entering the biggest season of his career. The late, great Terez Paylor once told us that the contract year is undefeated, thus raising the stakes. Bolton may not be ready for extension talks right now, but rest assured knowing he'll do everything in his power to be at his best and play like a top-seven linebacker in year No. 4."
At his best, Bolton is a steadying force in the middle of Kansas City's defense. Look no further than 2022 for an example. Playing all 17 games during the regular season, Bolton had 180 tackles (nine for loss) with three passes broken up, two interceptions and a pair of sacks. That was during the pre-Tranquill era as well, so more was asked of the former Missouri Tigers standout.
This year's ranking seems to reflect NFL personnel thinking back to that season and treating it as more of a projection of a duplicate 2024 effort.