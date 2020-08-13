L'Jarius Sneed isn't Letting the Pandemic Stop His Preparation

As rookies around the league prepare for their first season in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs 2020 fourth-round pick L’Jarius Sneed finds himself in an interesting position.

In a video conference with reporters Sunday, Sneed said the Chiefs' system has helped him feel right at home.

“I love Kansas City man,” Sneed said. “It’s a great environment, it’s a friendly environment. Very friendly. It’s not much of a, ‘oh, I don’t want to help him.’ It’s everyone together, and that’s what I love about it.”

Hailing from Louisiana Tech, the cornerback was selected 138th overall as a new addition to the secondary, which could need Sneed sooner than previously expected.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland potentially faces a suspension after he was arrested in late April. Reports said Breeland was already facing a suspension before the Chiefs re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Sneed will be learning defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s schemes in Spagnuolo's second year in KC, and Sneed said he’s doing his best to prepare to play in this year.

“I’m just trying to learn the defense,” Sneed said. “I’m trying to be a sponge and soak everything in as much as I can in this small amount of time that we have.”

With the pandemic altering offseason workouts, Sneed and the defense have still been working through video calls and meetings. Although the schedule has been altered, he said he still remains focused as the veterans have helped him with picking up the defensive playbook.

“We still studied during the offseason,” Sneed said. “We had virtual meetings and the coaches have done a great job of teaching us. Us rookies are learning each and every day. We come in and soak everything up. We look up to the veterans and they’re showing us one hell of a job, how to be a pro.”