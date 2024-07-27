Look Out, NFL: Chiefs' Offense Is Preparing to Dominate
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have been dazzling crowds at training camp for years now. This first full week of the 2024 session has been no exception.
Yes, you’re going to see Mahomes do some things you might not witness in a game, like a behind-the-back pass. However, you’ll also see plenty of plays that he will make during a regular-season outing. That's what can really take your breath away.
Something that should make the league take notice is Mahomes having more downfield options than he’s had in the past couple of years. The Chiefs made things work, winning the past two Super Bowls, but giving their quarterback the ability to increase his deep passing volume will only enhance the way the offense can move the ball and score.
Look no further than an early connection with rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. A pass that went viral on social media early in the week (before Worthy came down with a case of strep throat) could be a sign of things to come.
Worthy gives the Chiefs a speedy wideout who can track the ball very well. Many will try and draw a comparison to Tyreek Hill, which may be a bit premature, but Worthy will help open up the offense in a similar way. He'll also help clear the middle of the field for future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce and 2023 breakout receiver Rashee Rice, who can continue to eat on intermediate routes.
Rookie tight end Jared Wiley has been making plays throughout this past week, including an impressive one-handed grab that was making rounds on social media as well.
Not only will Worthy give Mahomes the ability to stretch the field, but the Chiefs added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency and he has a similar ability to make big plays downfield. Having Worthy and Brown running routes over the top with Kelce and Rice operating in the middle will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators.
Teams won’t be able to use their safeties to double-team over the top. That would leave either Worthy or Brown in one-on-one coverage. It'd also make for one less person to keep an eye on Kelce, who routinely carves up defenses that try to key in on him more often than not.
All of this and the Chiefs also brought back Mecole Hardman, a veteran in the offense who's known for his speed and can stretch the field or make plays around the line of scrimmage. Justin Watson has become a trusted receiver for Mahomes in the past couple of years and seems to always make a big catch or two when needed most.
Kadarius Toney may split time between wide receiver and running back, as there may still be some untapped potential that could be unlocked. The Chiefs' offense has an incredibly high ceiling this season. Mahomes with the most weapons across the board than we’ve ever seen during his time in Kansas City? Yes, please.
The NFL thought it could catch up to Mahomes and the Chiefs by playing two-high safeties, then the Chiefs won Super Bowls in back-to-back seasons. Teams forced Mahomes to dink and dunk down the field when he wanted to throw deep, but it didn’t matter. The Chiefs figured it out and continued to have sustained postseason success anyway.
Now, with even more offensive weapons, this could be an unprecedented season on the horizon in Kansas City. This may be the most elite offense pieced together with Mahomes at quarterback, and that should be frightening for the rest of the NFL.