Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Illinois Standout, Waive UDFA LB
For the first time this summer, the Kansas City Chiefs put pads on for a training camp practice. When players took the field on Friday, a new face was in the fold as he joined his teammates for morning work.
Per Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 in Kansas City, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs have signed defensive end/outside linebacker Owen Carney. In a corresponding move to make roster space for Carney, the club waived linebacker Luquay Washington.
For Carney, this is a new opportunity following brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Once the former Illinois standout wrapped up his collegiate career, he latched on with Miami and spent time in their rookie minicamp and offseason program. Failing to make their 53-man roster to open the season, he later ended up with Cincinnati on a reserve/futures contract ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Bengals waived him in late August.
Now, the 25-year-old is looking to stick in Kansas City and make an impact on the Chiefs' 91-man roster. In his five-year collegiate career with the Fighting Illini, he recorded 116 tackles (21.5 for loss) with 16 sacks and three passes broken up. His 6.5-sack senior campaign was enough to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention after he started every game at outside linebacker.
Unfortunately for Washington, his time with the Chiefs comes to an abrupt end late in his first NFL offseason. Having previously been announced as a Los Angeles Charges signee, the undrafted Central Connecticut linebacker instead came to an agreement with Kansas City for rookie minicamp.
In an April story by Rob Gullo in the New Britain Herald, Washington described the signing as an amazing feeling.
“It was a great moment, basically my dreams coming true," said Washington. “I’ve always dreamed about this day since I was a kid. So when they offered me the contract to play, it was the best feeling in the world.”
With a defined linebacker rotation at the top and plenty of capable players duking it out for reserve spots, Washington narrowly misses the opportunity to compete in the preseason. Carney joins a position room that also has a multitude of options. even with Charles Omenihu on the physically unable to perform list.
For now, though, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo receives a new player to mentor as camp rolls on.