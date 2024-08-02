Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Tests Physics with Scrambling Floater
Another week of Kansas City Chiefs training camp is winding down, but not without another spectacular and unique play by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Late in Friday's practice, Mahomes connected with wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a vintage extended play. Scrambling left to avoid pressure, the two-time NFL MVP worked his way toward the sideline before flipping a pass into the air. Hardman then beat cornerback Trent McDuffie to his spot, hauling in the pass in front of the St. Joseph, Missouri crowd.
KC Sports Network captured the play and posted a video of the sequence on X.
This marks the second day in a row that Mahomes has hooked up with one of his speedy receivers for an electric play. On Thursday, he hit first-round pick Xavier Worthy deep down the field for a touchdown in what could be a precursor to the 2024-25 regular season. The Hardman toss is different than Mahomes's 2022 pass to Jerick McKinnon against the Denver Broncos, but it gives off similar shades of fooling the defense into a run before opting to pass at the last possible second.
Kansas City will surely be happy with any additional chemistry Hardman can build with Mahomes. Now entering year No. 6 in the NFL, Hardman recently explained his decision to re-sign with the Chiefs during the offseason.
"I had a few options, but I guess this one made more sense," Hardman said. "Just more comfortable. I've been here my whole career. Just wanted to make sure everything made sense to me on my end, so it made sense. I know the system, I know the coaches, very familiar with the scheme and everything going on. I think Coach Reid has a good way of putting me on the field and using me in certain situations. I'm excited for it. I want to come out here, get better and establish that role."
While Worthy and Hardman are the most recent players to benefit from a classic Mahomes throw, many others have also stood out at camp. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Justyn Ross and more are in sync with their superstar signal-caller on Missouri Western State University's practice field.
Who's the next player to help create some Mahomes Magic? Following an off day on Saturday, it could be Sunday's practice that delivers an answer.