Chiefs Sign Former TCU, Mississippi State TE Geor'Quarius Spivey
The Kansas City Chiefs are about a week away from their first preseason game, meaning there's still plenty to compete for at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. With that in mind, a new face joined the back-to-back champs at the Missouri Western State University campus on Friday.
Originally reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Kansas City signed tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey "following a successful workout" with the club. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest adds that Spivey is wearing a No. 85 jersey at camp, which was assigned to fellow tight end Izaiah Gathings.
No corresponding roster move for the Spivey addition was announced at the time of his signing. Given the jersey number and Gathings having suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday, however, it's possible that a one-for-one swap is on the table. If that's the case, it will make for a brief reunion between Gathings and the Chiefs after he was signed late last month. Injuries have impacted the end of the tight end depth chart, with Gerrit Prince and now Gathings getting hurt at camp.
Spivey's story is an interesting one. A two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll student-athlete, he didn't appear in any games last season due to an eligibility mixup. The NCAA denied his transfer waiver from TCU back to Mississippi State, but his page on the Bulldogs' football website indicates that he practiced with the team throughout the year despite not playing.
In his collegiate career, Spivey hauled in 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. A large chunk of that production came during his senior year at TCU, when he tied or set career-high marks in receptions (11), yards (136) and scored that lone touchdown.
During the pre-draft process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Spivey measured at just under 6-foot-5. At 238 pounds, he's on the smaller side for a tight end but may still have plenty of intrigue thanks to a 4.58-second 40-yard dash time and a broad jump of just over 10 feet. With the Chiefs, Spivey will hope to bring out the best elements of his 5.20 Relative Athletic Score.
It's more musical chairs for the tight end room, as Patrick Mahomes now has a new target to throw to.