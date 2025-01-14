NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Where Do Chiefs Stand Entering Divisional Round?
It's been a while since the Kansas City Chiefs last took the field, as Andy Reid's team locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and got to sit back and watch wild-card weekend instead of play. With some rest and preparation on their side, things are looking up for the Chiefs with a showdown against the Houston Texans on the horizon.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some playoff NFL power rankings from major outlets as the divisional round of the playoffs approaches.
The 33rd Team: 1
No change for the AFC's top club with the wild-card round in the books. The 33rd Team writes that with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens set to meet this weekend, the bracket is favorable for the one-seed.
The Kansas City Chiefs are big winners from Round 1, as the Ravens and Bills will meet in Round 2. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will host the Texans, who they just beat a few weeks ago. Houston’s defense has been excellent this season, but its lackluster offense will be a real issue on the road. The Chiefs have a very favorable road to get back to the Super Bowl again this year. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 1
In this week's power rankings, the Bleacher Report crew slotted teams in relative to the rest of their conference. Even with other squads looking tremendous in the opening round, it's hard to move the Chiefs down a rung on the ladder until given a reason to.
No big surprises here; the AFC is top-heavy, while the NFC has deep parity. The best teams in the AFC shake out exactly in the order of their seeding. The Chiefs finished with the most wins in the conference, two wins ahead of the next-winningest team, the Bills. They earned a first-round bye—but many of their starters haven't played since Christmas Day. Will the more than three weeks' rest cause the Chiefs to start slow in their divisional game against the Texans? We'll have to wait and see. But for now, it's hard to argue against results. The Chiefs took the Week 16 matchup between these two teams 27-19. – Michelle Bruton
Sports Illustrated: 1
The divisional round edition of Sports Illustrated power rankings for this roundup moves Kansas City from second to first, albeit with a twist. Peter Dewey ranks clubs with Super Bowl odds in mind, and it's no surprise to see the two-time defending champs tower over their competition.
The AFC has gone about as good as it could for the Chiefs. With all of the higher seeds winning on wild card weekend, the Chiefs have a home date with a shaky Houston team in the divisional round. – Peter Dewey
NFL: 1
Another week, another instance of NFL.com giving the Chiefs their props in power rankings. With starters having some time off, rust isn't a concern. Improved health and preparation are the best possible benefits to have for a team that already has home-field advantage in its back pocket.
The Chiefs will be plenty rested heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Texans, a team they just prepared for not too long ago. In fact, several Chiefs starters played that Week 16 game against the Texans, faced the Steelers four days later on Christmas and then have been off since then. RB Isiah Pacheco and RT Jawaan Taylor should be good to go. DT Chris Jones, who last played in Week 16, should be back. Even CB Jaylen Watson, who has been out since Week 7, might be on track to be activated for the game.
Patrick Mahomes had his best performance of the season vs. Houston, but that same Texans defense is fresh off a four-pick effort against Justin Herbert. If Kansas City's pass protection is in sync, it's going to take a heroic effort from C.J. Stroud and Co. to pull off the upset. Mahomes is 6-0 in the Divisional Round and has a chance to make his seventh AFC Championship Game before turning 30. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 1
Shifting gears from David Helman's weekly rankings to a playoff team hierarchy from Bucky Brooks, the Chiefs make a one-spot jump this week. Brooks thinks history tells the football world that Kansas City getting to the conference title game seems just about inevitable.
The defending back-to-back champs enter the playoffs rested and ready to make a run at a three-peat. While naysayers have suggested the Chiefs are vulnerable due to a pedestrian offense that lacks pop, Patrick Mahomes appeared to find his rhythm before the sabbatical. Given his 12-2 playoff record at home and Andy Reid's impeccable post-bye record (21-4 regular season), the Chiefs are a shoo-in to reach the AFC Championship Game with a squad that has mastered the art of winning close games. – Bucky Brooks