Titans to Conduct Second Interview with Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
Even during their playoff bye, it was a busy week for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now that the divisional round of the postseason is approaching, staff members continue to draw significant interest from opposing teams.
The theme of AFC clubs continues to kick off a new week and this time around, it's a key member of general manager Brett Veach's crew who's at the center of it. Over the weekend, assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi had a virtual interview with the Tennessee Titans for their open general manager position.
It apparently left Tennessee wanting to know more, as they now plan to hold a second interview according to a Monday report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Last week, Kansas City Chiefs On SI covered why Borgonzi's experience makes him such an appealing candidate for general manager gigs.
This marks the continuation of a busy week for Borgonzi, whose resume speaks for itself. He's now 16 years into his tenure with the Chiefs, which includes roles ranging from college and professional scouting all the way to assisting general manager Brett Veach in contract and draft endeavors. Veach's top assistants tend to drum up some buzz – two somewhat recent examples are the departures of Ryan Poles to the Chicago Bears and Brandt Tilis to the Carolina Panthers.
The Titans job is certainly one to monitor, as is the New York Jets' current opening. Borgonzi reportedly interviewed for that one in person last week on the same day that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy had a virtual meeting for their head coaching vacancy. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, too, is in the mix for multiple head coaching jobs after having a trio of interviews on Friday.
Kansas City's January calendar is jam-packed, and that's without even considering a Saturday game against the Houston Texans.