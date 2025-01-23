Respect Between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Is Evident Entering AFC Title Game
On Sunday evening, there's little doubt that the AFC's two best clubs will square off in the conference title game. That also applies to the quarterback position, as the matchup of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will surely bring fireworks with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.
The duality of this weekend's rivalry game is intriguing. On one hand, the stark difference between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in their regular-season meetings is obvious. The same truth, albeit with inverse roles, shines through in the postseason. Unlike Kansas City's clashes with the Cincinnati Bengals over the years, however, the respect factor plays into the current dynamic much more.
That stems from the two superstar signal-callers set to take the field. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Allen tipped his cap to Mahomes and the Chiefs while acknowledging just how tall of a task the AFC championship game will be.
"I think it's fairly similar to, kind of, what I feel like we've adopted this year," Allen said. "Again, they control the ball extremely well. They don't make bad decisions. Obviously, Patrick is one of the greatest to ever play the game and they're one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled. They're going for a three-peat, and that's what everybody wants to be in this league, is to have the sustained success they've had. They play great situational football. They understand when it's time to go and when it's time to kind of fend off someone. Again, that's what we're aiming to be."
At this point in their respective careers, Mahomes and Allen have separated from the pack and elevated to all-world play. They recognize each other's strengths and have a mutual appreciation for them, also sharing a friendship off the field. Whether it's their multiple face-offs on the field during the season or even some golf during the offseason, the two oftentimes see their names lumped into conversations together.
Mahomes, like Allen, looks forward to the challenge of finding a way to emerge with a win against a top foe.
"Yeah, I mean, he's a good dude," Mahomes said of Allen. "I understand why his team plays so hard and how they leave everything on the line, because they have a leader over there that goes out there and does that every single week. Whenever you go up against the best, it brings the best out of you. To go up against someone you have a friendship with off the field as well, it's just like a brother or anything else. When you compete, you're gonna compete but when you're off the field, you're gonna joke around and have fun, too. It's a competition that both of us want to win, but to know it's another good dude on the other side of the field is always fun."
In three career playoff games versus Buffalo, Mahomes has completed 75% of his passes for 918 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions with a 126.6 passer rating. Allen's numbers (65% completion, 802 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception) are healthy, especially when paired with 228 rushing yards and two more scores.
Something's got to give under the bright lights, and it's a safe bet to assume both Mahomes and Allen will bring their best.