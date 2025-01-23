Brett Veach, Hunt Family, Andy Reid Thanked in Mike Borgonzi's Titans Introduction
One of the biggest members of the Kansas City Chiefs' front office has officially moved on, as now-former assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi was formally introduced as the Tennessee Titans' new general manager on Wednesday.
It's a bittersweet week for Kansas City and Borgonzi, although he's quite ready to get to work in a new role. Before hitting the ground running, he made sure to thank Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, his entire family and the organization for giving him a real start in the NFL.
"I want to thank Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt and the entire Hunt family for allowing me to be a part of the Kansas City Chiefs for the last 16 seasons," Borgonzi said. "They are truly a first-class organization, and we had so many great memories there that we will cherish. I'd like to thank all the people in the Chiefs organization that I've developed relationships with over the last 16 years now. Coaches, scouts, support staff, business staff and, of course, the players that have helped me get here today."
Borgonzi, who interviewed twice with Tennessee after previously drawing interest from an NFC club last year, had spent 16 years in Kansas City. That spanned across three runs of general managers: Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach. For most of his time with the franchise, Andy Reid was the head coach who contributed to a full-scale culture change that turned things around.
While Reid's duties with the Chiefs were less widespread than those with the Philadelphia Eagles – he spent years as Philadelphia's executive vice president of football operations – he still left an impression on Borgonzi as strictly a coach.
"To Andy Reid, a Hall of Fame coach and person who exemplified everything that is good about the game of football," Borgonzi began. "For 12 seasons, I was fortunate to be a part of a winning culture that he instilled every day. His work ethic, his humility and his respect for the game has had a profound impact on me."
Last, but certainly not least, there may not have been anyone who impacted Borgonzi more than Veach. Veach experienced a similar arc of working his way up from scouting and player personnel to the general manager ranks. Borgonzi actually worked for the Chiefs before Veach was even hired, making them quick friends once the latter came over along with Reid.
Veach's former right-hand man expressed his gratitude to close his circle of thanks to the Chiefs.
"Finally, I'd like to thank Brett Veach," Borgonzi said. "I met Brett when he interviewed for the Chiefs back in 2013. I immediately formed a bond and friendship with Brett that will last a lifetime. We pushed each other every day to reach a standard of excellence there."
Last week, Veach and Reid made it clear that they won't forget what Borgonzi has helped them accomplish. Now that Borgonzi getting settled in Tennessee, he made it a point to give a tip of the cap to those who assisted him in landing his dream job.