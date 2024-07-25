Spagnuolo: Chiefs ‘Loved’ Willie Gay Jr. But Remain Confident in LB Depth
A season ago, the Kansas City Chiefs took a different path than they'd previously grown accustomed to in the Andy Reid era. Instead of relying on the offense to guide the team through the campaign, it was Steve Spagnuolo's defense that led them – and perhaps the league – in 2023.
Part of that was due to an abundance of depth and versatility at the linebacker position. With one of those players no longer in the picture, though, could the defense as a whole take a hit? Spagnuolo himself isn't too sold on that.
The Chiefs' biggest departure at that spot was Willie Gay Jr., whom the club drafted in the second round back in 2020. After four years and a pair of Super Bowl championships, the former Mississippi State standout left for the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal. How will that impact Kansas City? Spagnuolo is sad to see Gay leave but with training camp in full swing, he thinks there's enough talent and experience elsewhere to be just fine.
"We're going to miss Willie's burst, speed, his energy," Spagnuolo said. "Loved having Willie around. You can't help but not like being around Willie Gay, right? But we've got Drue (Tranquill) who has been here and has played that spot. Jack Cochrane has been doing a terrific job. Leo (Chenal) is probably going to have different roles than he had last year in conjunction with Nick (Bolton). We'll get some young guys out there so hopefully if we can find five [or] six, however many linebackers, and get some good ones."
Gay, one of the premier linebacker athletes in the league, was a coverage ace and splash play maestro during his time in Kansas City. Last year, he recorded 58 tackles in 16 regular-season games and notched a career-high three fumble recoveries. That, combined with four passes broken up, three quarterback hits, an interception and a sack, made him a key role player in the middle of the defense.
Despite that, not every depiction of Gay's 2023 production is neat and tidy. According to Pro Football Focus, his 38.9 coverage grade was quite easily the worst of his career. Among all linebackers with at least 250 coverage snaps in the regular season, 66 players, that grade ranked 65th. In contrast, Drue Tranquill finished with a coverage grade near 70 and posted 70-plus marks in the two seasons beforehand. He's a tried and true option in that regard.
With Tranquill back on a multi-year contract and Nick Bolton healthy, the Chiefs' top pair of linebackers figure to be a force in 2024. Leo Chenal, another Day 2 draft pick like Bolton and Gay, is a supreme linear athlete in his own right and will step into new roles this season. Players like Cochrane, Cam Jones, Cole Christiansen and even undrafted rookie free agent Curtis Jacobs also factor into the race for Kansas City's best five or six.
Had Tranquill not returned, then there may have been some reason for concern. Considering the stability he provides, however, it's a stark difference compared to the roller coaster that was Gay's on-field play. Although the Chiefs will miss the highs, the athleticism and the leadership, they can suffice in the aggregate.
At least that's what Spagnuolo expects.