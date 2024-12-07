Steve Spagnuolo Previews Chiefs' Challenges vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed just 10 points in KC's first meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, but the Chiefs' defense has struggled in recent weeks, while the Chargers' offense appears to have found its footing. How could the Chiefs adjust their strategy in their second matchup with an AFC West foe, and how have the Chargers evolved? Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo assessed both sides of the matchup when speaking to the media on Thursday.
Asked about how he may change philosophically in a rematch with an opponent, Spagnuolo reflected on how Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert performed the first time and noted that LA, head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman present a unique challenge.
"Well, we did play them fairly early," Spagnuolo said. "And with a new staff and a new team, I think it takes them a while to figure out who they are. I think they have figured that out, and you can kind of see that. You can see the thread of what they want to do, what they would like to try to do, how they go about winning games. I think they have a great formula. I mean, I have a lot of respect for Jim and Greg with the way they do things. I mean, will we have a wrinkle that’s a little bit different than the first time? Absolutely, we always think that way. Can we get into those wrinkles? We’ll see, because sometimes they’re dictated by the situation. The biggest thing that will be different for us is that when we played them last time, Justin had a bum ankle and wasn’t running as much. I mean, he gutted it out in that game. He’s running pretty good now. That in and of itself will be different for us."
Assuming that Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is able to suit up on Sunday night, the rookie wide receiver will be a threat to KC's struggling secondary. Spagnuolo was asked about McConkey's production and how the Chiefs will attempt to limit him.
"There's no question that he's a main focus," Spagnuolo said. "When we played them the last time, I don't think we knew that he was going to surface like that. I mean, he's a rookie, but now it's evident that he's a guy that you better make sure you have your eyeballs on because the quarterback's trying to find him, and when he does, it's usually a pretty successful play. He's a good football player. I've got a lot of respect for him. Nifty, smart, I mean, the chemistry between him and 10 looks really good to me."