Steve Spagnuolo Doubles Down on Chiefs’ Fluidity at CB, Fielding ‘Best 11’ Players
With the postseason approaching, every NFL team that's squarely in contention figures to fine-tune things and figure out optimal lineups for the most important part of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, and they've been doing that for weeks due to injuries on both sides of the ball. In the secondary, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt continue to make changes to rotations 13-plus weeks into the season.
Things seemed solidified when Jaylen Watson was on the field at cornerback, but the third-year man suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 subsequently required others to step up. Fellow 2022 NFL Draft pick Nazeeh Johnson was given the premier opportunity to do so, although his stint as Kansas City's No. 2 corner behind Trent McDuffie isn't panning out. In fact, last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders saw the Marshall product get benched in favor of Joshua Williams.
Speaking to the media earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid addressed the benching and said both Johnson and Williams will be relied upon moving forward. Spagnuolo echoed a similar sentiment on Thursday, citing the need for everyone to stay ready.
"Yeah, we'll see where we're at," Spagnuolo said. "Listen, we're going to need everybody down the stretch. We're in December, it's December football. We need everybody to be healthy [and] stay healthy. We're going to need all of these guys to win. Both of those guys will probably play. We'll see where we're at as far as who goes."
Spagnuolo later expanded on why Johnson was pulled on Black Friday against Las Vegas, which he admitted stemmed from a mix of on-field performance and the read the Chiefs got on Johnson's confidence.
"Probably a little bit of both," Spagnuolo said. "I talked with him. I told him, 'I'm going to make this move right now' and that we were still gonna need him. He still went in on the package or the downs, I believe, we needed him to go in there. Nobody's giving up on anybody. I just visited with Nazeeh again today [and] told him to keep preparing like he did every other week, right? Josh has to do the same thing. We're in that time of the year when guys are going to get dinged. We're going to put the best 11 guys out there and if it means somebody's not out there that has been it's – for whatever reason – [what] the staff feels like is gonna make us better. We'll do that with any position, really."
Regardless of how much Spagnuolo and Reid are trying to protect their players, the "best 11 guys" tidbit is real. Simply put, the Chiefs don't have much time to waste fielding players who can't live up to expectations. On the offensive side of the ball, that's been evident with the team's play at left tackle. The problem, though, is a Watson-less world doesn't leave a surefire set of viable options in the secondary. Johnson has struggled immensely, Williams is inconsistent at best and Chamarri Conner isn't exactly faring well in the slot. Even McDuffie, an All-Pro corner, isn't functioning at peak efficiency roughly 75% of the way through the season.
Pairing Spagnuolo's comments with how Williams played in relief of Johnson in Week 13 could provide a hint. Given the volatility of the position (and defense in general) and how attrition has already hit once, whoever gets more reps moving forward won't be the only choice. Everyone, in some capacity, will have their name called. Multiple things can be true.
For Spagnuolo and his staff, the task now becomes revealing who the leader in the clubhouse actually is for Week 14.