Steve Spagnuolo, Trent McDuffie Explain Key Element Bryan Cook Offers
While the Kansas City Chiefs only lost one major piece on defense during the offseason, their secondary will look quite a bit different than it did to end Super Bowl LVIII. Not only is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed no longer with the team, but safety Bryan Cook is getting back in the fold following a season-ending injury.
The latter is working his way into form at training camp this summer. It's been a long time coming for Cook, who came down with a scary ankle ailment in a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The injury saw him miss the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, effectively ending his 2023-24 with just a dozen games played.
Now in the clear and having participated in Kansas City's offseason program, Cook is expected to resume duties as a starter alongside Justin Reid. Second-year man Chamarri Conner helps round out the rotation, in addition to 2024 fourth-round pick Jaden Hicks. This is one of the more versatile and dangerous safety groups the Chiefs have had, especially with a tone-setter back on the field.
Following a practice this week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo addressed just that. When asked about Cook, he alluded to the Cincinnati product's motor and work ethic as good things to see again.
"We missed him when he got hurt last year," Spagnuolo said. "But the one thing about Bryan [is] he goes 100 miles an hour all the time. He'll tell you he was a little bit rusty getting back into it, but I think it's kind of smoothing out for him right now."
In two seasons with the Chiefs, Cook has known nothing but championships. Although he was in the lineup for just one of them, that isn't to say his 2023 wasn't a solid effort. In those aforementioned 12 regular-season contests, the former second-round pick set career-high marks in tackles (42), fumble recoveries (2) and interceptions (1). He scored his first NFL touchdown in the process.
Advanced stats also reflected a decent year for Cook. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.2 composite defensive grade, which was a slight improvement from his rookie year and ranked 15th on the Chiefs last season. Three of his final four games featured tackling grades of 75 or higher, highlighting his playmaking nature and willingness to attack downhill.
That effort doesn't just stand out to Spagnuolo. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, Kansas City's best player in the secondary, has grown close with Cook since they both entered the league. According to him, Cook's energy will help the defense tremendously.
"B-Cook, love the energy," McDuffie said. "You miss a guy like that out there that finishes every play, you know what I mean? You see him each and every play running down the field 80 yards to go tackle the ball carrier. One of those dudes that can go sideline to sideline. He's a vet, he came in with me, one of my good friends. I'm excited for him to have a full year healthy."
Entering year No. 3, no one is putting more pressure on themselves than Cook. He understands that if the Sneed-less defense is to remain one of the two or three best in the NFL, it'll take a rebound campaign from the veteran safety. If he attacks his on-field performance like he did with rehab, it'll be no issue.
Despite winning a championship, the Chiefs missed the edge Cook brings. That's back in 2024, and everyone on the defense is hoping it'll be in full force and for the entirety of this campaign.