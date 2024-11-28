Three Chiefs Reinforcements Bring Cause for Thanks, and Not a Moment Too Soon
The Kansas City Chiefs are atop the AFC with a 10–1 record and control their destiny regarding playoff seeding. However, some cracks in the armor have started to appear, whether due to injury or level of play. The good news for the Chiefs is that they added three reinforcements to the roster this week. Each of these players can significantly boost the Chiefs as they continue to chase the illustrious three-peat.
Isiah Pacheco helps KC's offense, and not just on the ground
Running back Isiah Pacheco has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Kareem Hunt has stepped up in Pacheco's absence, the offense has lacked the extra juice that Pacheco brings. Hunt has been very good at getting exactly what is blocked up for him this season, but he no longer has the ability to get much more. According to Next Gen Stats, Hunt's rushing yards over expected per carry is -0.5 this season. In 2023, Pacheco was +0.5 yards over expected. That one-yard-per-carry difference can greatly help the running game and put the offense in more advantageous situations.
The passing attack is another aspect in which Pacheco helps the Chiefs offense, giving Kansas City another receiving option. In the two games he played this season, Pacheco received eight targets. He gives Patrick Mahomes an outlet he can trust in checkdown situations.
Lastly, Pacheco's return helps round out the running back room. While he was a nice story in the preseason, undrafted rookie Carson Steele isn't someone to be consistently trusted yet, and he's struggled with pass protection lately. With KC's original starter back, the Chiefs can now rely on Pacheco, Hunt and Perine to do all the work.
D.J. Humphries raises the ceiling of KC's volatile O-line
Last week, D.J. Humphries was cleared to return to football activity. Later that day, he agreed to a deal with Kansas City. Everyone can see how the left tackle situation affects Mahomes and the offense. Rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is too raw to play at this point, and Wanya Morris hasn't been good enough to earn the job outright. It's easy to see why the Chiefs brought Humphries to KC, even with the injury concern. Last season, Humphries recorded a better pressure rate allowed than both Morris in 2024 and Donovan Smith in 2023.
Humphries has been a Pro Bowler in the past, but if he can return to the form he played last year, that would be an upgrade for the Chiefs' offensive line. Before the injury, his ability to move in space was much better than what Morris has shown. The ability to push rushers up the arc can help create more space in the pocket for Mahomes to work. Humphries will likely need to be comfortable in the offense and get worked into the fold before he gets on the field, so his debut will likely not be until some point in December.
Charles Omenihu may not be 100%, but the Chiefs need whatever he has
Like Humphries, defensive end Charles Omenihu is returning from a torn ACL. After his suspension last season, he significantly boosted the Chiefs pass rush until his injury in the AFC Championship Game. He might not bring the same immediate impact he had last year, but anything he can give helps. Kansas City's four-man pass rush has been almost non-existent these last few weeks. They absolutely must find a way to affect the opposing quarterback without bringing extra rushers due to the injuries on the back end of the defense.
Omenihu's versatility is also a key component of his return. He has the ability to rush from both the edge and the interior. This gives Chris Jones the flexibility to choose his matchup on key downs and gives him the best opportunity to get to the quarterback. While Omenihu might not look the same from the first game he plays, the initial phase of his return is about getting his sea legs and being at his best for the playoffs. Adding that version of Omenihu can really impact the outlook for the four-man pass rush in a way the Chiefs desperately need.