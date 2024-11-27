Chiefs Injury Report: Will Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu Play vs. Raiders?
The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered a series of significant injuries over the course of the 2024 NFL season, but the reigning back-to-back champions finally appear to have reinforcements returning ahead of KC's Black Friday showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, running back Isiah Pacheco (IR - ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP - knee) are both expected to play on Friday, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"As long as they're OK," Reid said. "I mean, we'll check on it again today. I've been trying to take it day-by-day, if they're good after today, then we'll play them."
Both Pacheco and Omenihu were full participants in Tuesday's practice after being limited over the previous two weeks, providing additional cause for optimism that the duo will be ready to return to action against the Raiders. The pair had their 21-day practice ramp-up windows opened on November 13, ahead of KC's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Pacheco has been sidelined since fracturing his fibula in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Omenihu has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the AFC Championship Game on January 28.
During his weekly media availability, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters what he expected to see from Pacheco in his pending return to action.
"Yeah, I mean, he's going to be Pop," Mahomes said on Tuesday. "Obviously, we're going to have to work him back to when he's ready and when he gets on the field, not try to overdo it. He's going to have energy, he's going to want to be on the football field. I think it's good that we have a good room of running backs. We can kind of not make him go out there and take 30 carries or whatever it is – we can just kind of let him be who he is and make those big plays happen and then bring him along as the season goes."
With Pacheco's return and Kareem Hunt's consistency as KC's top runner in Pacheco's absence, how will the Chiefs use the duo together as Pacheco gets back to football speed? On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy discussed the Chiefs' plan for their now-healthy backfield.
"Well, the best part about that is you don't just have one where they're getting worn down to where they might be 50-60% in the third quarter," Nagy said. "Now you have two guys that are working off of 100% and they're both really good players with experience that know this offense. Whether somebody has a couple good, strong runs or a nice catch or a good protection, that's more in-game [and] situationally a feel but when they're up and running, we feel pretty strong about who they are and how much they can help us. We're excited about it."
Spencer Shrader out, Leo Chenal absent Wednesday
Reid confirmed that kicker Spencer Shrader, who kicked a game-winning field goal last week in relief of the sidelined Harrison Butker, strained his hamstring Monday "when training" and will be listed as out for Friday's game. The Chiefs have signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, who is now in line to get the call-up to kick for KC against the Raiders.
Linebacker Leo Chenal was not at practice on Wednesday due to a personal matter but is expected to return before Friday's game, according to Reid. Linebacker Cam Jones missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness.