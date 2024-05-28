Tom Brady on Chiefs' Super Bowl Three-Peat Chances
With OTAs underway, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to put their 2023-24 campaign in the rearview mirror. The team has learned how to compartmentalize well in recent seasons, especially given their success year-over-year.
This season, however, could feature the most challenging task yet. Andy Reid's club has its eyes set on a championship three-peat, which has never been done in the history of the NFL.
Can Kansas City pull it off? One football legend who's quite familiar with Super Bowls recently chimed in with his thoughts.
Appearing on a recent episode of "The Herd" on FS1, longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady was asked about the prospects of another Chiefs ring. Brady, who reached the big game 10 times and won seven of them, emphasized how difficult it is to win.
"To win a Super Bowl is extremely challenging, as we know," Brady said. "Even when you look at the way the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year against the 49ers, it was an incredible comeback, so to speak. They played really well at the end. The margin for error was razor-thin, and that's the way it's going to be this year for them as well."
Doubling down, Brady said it's very clear why a franchise hasn't checked off the three-peat box yet.
"All of these teams in the NFL are very competitive, they're all well-coached," Brady said. "The margin of error is razor-thin, so to win one Super Bowl is extremely difficult. To win two back-to-back, what the Chiefs have done, as we know in the history of the sport, [is] nearly impossible. To win three in a row, there's a reason why no one's done it. The reason we haven't won three in a row is because it's hard to win one in a row."
Towards the end of his illustrious career, Brady had some marquee matchups against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. One of those was Super Bowl LV, which saw Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers take down Kansas City by a final score of 31-9. It was the largest championship-winning margin of Brady's football tenure, further bolstering his case as the consensus greatest quarterback ever.
If anyone can challenge Brady for the crown in due time, though, it's Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP is off to perhaps the best start to a career ever, and he has three rings before turning 30. If Kansas City makes NFL history this upcoming season, it would put everyone involved in rarefied air. Brady, citing a "tremendous coach" in Reid, believes the conglomerate of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is elite.
The talent is there — it's just a matter of letting the chips fall.
"They have a lot of great pieces," Brady said. "But to win it all again is a momentous task. No one's going to put it past them, but we're all excited to show up and watch on opening day and see what version of the 2024 Chiefs, what they can do and the goals they can set for themselves and whether they can reach them."