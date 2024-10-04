Tyrann Mathieu Shoots Down 'Nonsense' Narrative About Travis Kelce Slowing Down
With wideout Rashee Rice dominating in target share and overall production early in the season, it seemed to represent a changing of the guard for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. No longer was tight end Travis Kelce the top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes after seemingly countless years of being football's best tight end.
Following Rice's Week 4 injury, however, Kelce delivered his first vintage statistical performance of the year. Setting season-high marks in targets (9), receptions (7) and yards (89), the future Hall of Fame man looked a lot like he did earlier this calendar year in Kansas City's playoff run to Super Bowl LVIII.
It was a much-needed game from a narrative standpoint. Despite Kelce putting good reps on tape in Weeks 1-3, many believed he'd lost a step and couldn't be one of the driving forces behind an offense anymore. Last Sunday's outing put some of that noise to rest, at least for the time being. With a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints on the horizon, a former Chief is making it clear that Kelce remains a legitimate threat.
In a recent appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," current Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu tipped his cap to Kelce and shot down the idea of him slowing down.
"Well to be honest, Rich, I think Father Time is probably going to catch up with all of us," Mathieu said. "But to dismiss Travis as being anything other than a valuable weapon, it's just nonsense to even think about it in that way. He's still a savvy player. You could kind of see throughout the first four weeks that the attention wasn't really on him, right? You could see Rashee Rice and you could see a lot of other players kind of getting involved in the game plan.
"I've known Travis long enough and I've played against him and played with him long enough to know he will be the last person I fall asleep on Monday night. I know at any given moment, man, he can make that big-time play on third down. He can make those great plays in the red zone. And we talk about Patrick extending plays, those secondary plays... I think him and Travis, they do that like nobody I've ever seen do it. The challenge is still there. He's always been a heady player, a savvy player. I don't even buy into a lot of the narratives that are being thrown out there right now for Kelce."
If anyone can attest to Kelce's ability, it's someone who faced him in practice for three of his best years. Mathieu, a multi-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his time with the Chiefs, recognizes the game's elite talents. Until definitively proven otherwise, it seems that Kelce has earned the benefit of the doubt here.
Should Kelce have another high-volume game against a New Orleans defense that ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, Mathieu won't be the only one who urges folks to proceed with caution.