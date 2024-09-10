Week 1 NFL Recap: Chiefs Thrive, Bengals Slide Ahead of KC vs. Cincinnati Matchup
The first week of the 2024 NFL season couldn't have gone much better for the Kansas City Chiefs. After the reigning back-to-back champions handled business against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, much of the AFC showed serious issues on Sunday.
Taking a closer look at all the Week 1 action from across the National Football League, Matt Verderame of SI broke down every game and discussed who raised or lowered their stock for 2024. Beginning with the Chiefs' win on Thursday night, Verderame pointed out the Ravens' most evident issue and KC's promising rookie playmaker.
"The Ravens have to figure out their offensive line," Verderame wrote. "With three new starters up front, Lamar Jackson ran for his life, being pressured throughout while racking up 112 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Kansas City saw an electric start for first-round rookie Xavier Worthy, who looks like an immediate weapon. He scored twice on plays of 21 and 35 yards, including the eventual game winner."
Earning the game's "stock up" designation, Verderame highlighted the Chiefs' veteran menace in the trenches, who took advantage of Baltimore's struggling O-line.
"Chris Jones got paid this offseason, and we saw why. He registered a sack and a forced fumble while consistently defeating double teams," Verderame continued. "With Aaron Donald retired, Jones is the league’s best defensive tackle."
Turning attention to KC's Week 2 opponent (and a presumed AFC contender), what went wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots?
"The Bengals have traditionally started slow, and this is no exception," Verderame wrote. "New England harpooned Cincinnati all afternoon, led by Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. And for the Bengals, a tumultuous offseason has led to an 0–1 start with a trip to Kansas City on deck. Cincinnati has to figure things out, and quickly."
While Verderame highlighted Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo as his "stock up" recipient, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received the "stock down" designation.
"The Bengals need more from Joe Burrow," Verderame wrote. "Burrow, who flexed his right wrist throughout the afternoon, only threw for 5.7 yards per attempt in defeat. With the Chiefs next, Burrow has to find his rhythm and hope for a healthy Tee Higgins as a target as well."