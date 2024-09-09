Andy Reid Provides Timeline Update for WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has not practiced since suffering a sternoclavicular injury on the first offensive play of the Chiefs' preseason on August 10. After missing the rest of the preseason and KC's first game of 2024 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, will Brown return for KC's Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals?
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the latest information regarding Brown's status as he spoke to members of the media on Monday. After noting that the Chiefs "came out relatively healthy" on the injury front against Baltimore, Reid gave a brief preview of where Brown stands now.
"We'll see how 'Hollywood' works out with all of his tests that he's going to have this week, but we'll just see where he's at," Reid said.
Later, Reid was asked how optimistic the team is about Brown's chances to play on Sunday, particularly in light of the timeline implied by the comparison to Tyreek Hill's recovery from a similar injury in 2019.
"Listen, everybody's different, but it's that same type of injury," Reid said. "He's getting close. I know he's feeling better, we've just got to kind of see where it goes from here. They've been doing these periodic tests on him and making sure that he's headed in the right direction and scans and all that, but it looks like it's heading in the right direction, now we just have to see where it goes from there."
In 2019, Hill was injured on September 8 and returned on October 13, creating a 35-day timeline from his injury to his return to game action. Brown suffered his dislocation on August 10 and the Chiefs play the Bengals on September 15, opening a 36-day span for Brown's potential return.