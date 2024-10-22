Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Differing Opinions on Undefeated Chiefs
Fresh off the bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs got back to their winning ways in Week 7 of the NFL season. With a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a regular-season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII, Andy Reid's team sent a statement that it can still compete with some of the premier organizations in the sport. As a result, they're the last undefeated team in football.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 8 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaches.
The 33rd Team: 1
Another week, another instance of The 33rd Team keeping the Chiefs at the top of their power rankings. Even with Patrick Mahomes struggling, the reigning champs are finding ways to win games.
What more can we say about the Kansas City Chiefs at this point? They’ve passed every test with flying colors, and Patrick Mahomes isn’t even playing well. He has more interceptions than passing touchdowns, and yet, they are 6-0 and well on their way to becoming the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The only question is if the passing attack can get better because if it doesn’t, they could be exposed in the playoffs. But so far, so good for Kansas City. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 1
The weekly Bleacher Report analyst quartet seems to be in agreement that Kansas City is worthy of the No. 1 spot here. There are questions, however, about whether this current version of the offense is enough to win another ring.
Kansas City's ability to adapt and overcome is truly impressive. We certainly didn't expect the Chiefs to be relying on the likes of Hunt and Noah Gray when the season began, but here we are. The defense is awesome. Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City remains the team to beat. The big question is whether Andy Reid can continue patching together an offense through another Super Bowl run—and I fully expect Kansas City to pursue a receiver before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. For now, though, I have to keep the Chiefs in the top spot. – Kristopher Knox
Sports Illustrated: 2
While Reid's group has won consecutive games by double digits, there might still be something about this team that isn't overwhelmingly impressive. That seems to be what Conor Orr is riding with this week, as he has the Detroit Lions taking the top slot over the Chiefs.
I would imagine part of the reason I am demoting the Chiefs is simply because their style has become tiresome to me. I hate to admit that but it’s true. And when we’re talking about power, it’s this nebulous concept that can draw from so many different traits a team possesses. Clearly, the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is more powerful than any other entity in football. But I would like to see the Lions and Chiefs in a cage match right now. The Chiefs may very well grind it out but the Lions appear so much more intimidating at the moment. – Conor Orr
NFL: 1
The Chiefs retake the throne in this week's NFL.com power rankings thanks to another showing that proved they can figure out wins even when things aren't perfect.
Did you realize Patrick Mahomes has fewer TD passes (six) than the Panthers do this season, or that he's tied for the league lead in interceptions (eight)? One reason why you might have been unaware: The Chiefs are 6-0 and apparently have mastered the art of winning ugly, which is almost always the hallmark of a great team. (The Patriots had this script down cold in the later stages of their dynastic run.) Mahomes' two picks against the 49ers on Sunday were probably not entirely his fault, and he had ample support with a fruitful and diverse run game -- seven players ran with the ball -- and a defense that keeps on choking out its opponents each week. The three interceptions of Brock Purdy all happened inside the Kansas City 34-yard line, with the final one in the end zone. Plenty of people doubted the Chiefs' ability to hoist another Lombardi Trophy when they were winning games this way a year ago, but I doubt many of those folks feel similarly now. – Eric Edholm
The Athletic: 4
In the lowest ranking in this week's roundup once again, The Athletic has the Chiefs occupying the No. 4 spot. The Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings fall in line ahead of them.
The stats page doesn’t think the Chiefs are an elite team. Their offensive DVOA (13.2 percent) is seventh in the league but much closer to the Bengals (13 percent) than the Ravens (33.6 percent), according to FTN Fantasy. They are 16th in the league in yards per play (5.4) and 25th in the league in yards per carry (4.1), according to TruMedia. Patrick Mahomes is 23rd in passer rating (82.5) and has thrown more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (six) this year. And yet, here we are. The Chiefs are unbeaten and half of their wins have come against winning teams. – Josh Kendall
FOX Sports: 1
Until Kansas City starts losing games, Bucky Brooks isn't moving them down his list of the top 10 teams in the NFL. It's that simple.
It is hard to move the back-to-back champs from the top spot when they pile up wins against quality opponents. The Chiefs can win by playing various styles to exploit their opponent or mask their own deficiencies. Though Patrick Mahomes has not found his rhythm consistently in 2024, the Chiefs remain unbeaten despite the former MVP's turnover woes. – Bucky Brooks
CBS Sports: 1
Echoing a similar sentiment to Brooks, Pete Prisco is giving the Chiefs props for leaning on their defense and natural ability to win games.
They just keep right on rolling as the lone undefeated team. But they are doing it behind the defense as the offense works through things. – Pete Prisco