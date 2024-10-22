Chiefs Reportedly Signing Chris Oladokun Following Bailey Zappe's Departure
Prior to Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs are shuffling their quarterback picture behind Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.
Per a Tuesday morning report from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Kansas City is reuniting with an old friend. Following the departure of Bailey Zappe to the Cleveland Browns, the reigning Super Bowl champs are addressing that opening on the practice squad by signing Chris Oladokun. The 27-year-old former seventh-round pick lands in a spot he's quite familiar with.
Simply put, this was likely a no-brainer move executed by general manager Brett Veach. Oladokun, a third-year veteran, has grown comfortable in the Chiefs' system and shouldn't have much of a learning curve upon his return. He also doubles as a nice scout team signal-caller for when Kansas City is set to face a quarterback who's capable of extending plays with his legs.
Although Oladokun has yet to register any statistics in the regular season, he still has ample experience in the offense. Attending rookie minicamp in the spring, he expanded on why that familiarity helped him assist his teammates in staying prepared.
"It’s just another opportunity, it’s good for me not only to be able to run the offense and be able to spearhead everything but also be a teacher," Oladokun said. "One of my good friends from back home from Tampa, he was actually in the camp and he stayed with me the past three days so being able to go over the playbook and then install with him and sort of teach him was something that was neat for myself to really hone in and be like, ‘Alright, you really know it.’ Third year in the system and so now it’s just going out there and producing when I get my opportunities.”
Playing in three games this preseason, Oladokun completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts and threw for a team-leading 250 yards with one touchdown to two interceptions. The previous year, he went 16-for-26 with 181 yards, a touchdown and a pick in three contests.
It's a quick practice squad fix for the Chiefs, as Oladokun reunites with Mahomes and Wentz in the quarterback room.