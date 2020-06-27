Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Who is the Chiefs' Most Underrated Player?

Joshua Brisco

Who is the most underrated member of the Kansas City Chiefs? Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlights a member of the Chiefs' defense.

Chiefs

Juan Thornhill, S

Tyrann Mathieu is obviously the heart and soul of this Chiefs defense, but Thornhill can lay claim to some other essential organ. His rookie season produced three picks, an opposing completion percentage below 50, significant snaps at free safety, box safety and slot cornerback, and five pass breakups. In Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, safeties have to be cerebral and versatile, and Thornhill fits the bill.

From a national perspective, this is a pretty good pick. However, within Kansas City, I think most Chiefs fans appreciate how excellent Thornhill was in his rookie season, before his season-ending injury that kept him out of the playoff run.

For Chiefs fans, I would have gone with left tackle Eric Fisher. The former number one overall pick has spent his entire career under the shadow of that method of which he entered the league. Even when blocking for Alex Smith in the second-best era of modern Chiefs football, Fisher got less credit and more critique than he typically deserved. In the Patrick Mahomes era, the interior offensive line has clearly been the weak link on the OL, but the excellence of right tackle Mitchell Schwartz leaves Fisher in an easy-to-ignore middle ground among Chiefs linemen. Fisher has been a very good left tackle and deserves a larger share of the o-line's credit in recent years.

Who do you think is the Chiefs' most underrated player? Leave your pick in the comments below.

For Orr's breakdown of the most underrated players on every team in the AFC, click here.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navigating Football Through COVID-19

How will this strange NFL offseason involving COVID-19 affect the Kansas City Chiefs as they enter into a year where they are trying to repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Mark Van Sickle

The Best Receiving Performances in Kansas City Chiefs History

From the first Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

Colin Cowherd Did The Thing Again, and I'm Part of the Problem

Yes, I know this makes me part of the problem. But Colin Cowherd did the thing, and what was I going to do — not talk about it? ...That probably would have been better.

Joshua Brisco

Chris Jones Likely Seeking Deal in Range of $21 Million Per Year

According to analysis from NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely seeking a long-term deal worth roughly $21 million per year for his future in KC.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Chris Jones' Unsolved Contract Continues to Loom Large

In a breakdown of the NFL's most impactful looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10.

Joshua Brisco

The Best Quarterbacking Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

by

garyatolliver1

Trading Chris Jones This Late in the Offseason Doesn’t Make Sense

Chris Jones hasn’t signed his franchise tag but barring a complete holdout the chances should be unlikely the star defensive tackle is traded.

ConnerChristopherson

How Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank in Fantasy Football?

When it comes to on-field play, the Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of power rankings but how do they rank in terms of fantasy football?

Tucker D. Franklin

Hoarding, Microchips, Death and Sundays

What the Kansas City Chiefs have to do with hoarding, interpreting dreams, microchips, death and southeast Indiana.

jacobharris

Eric Bieniemy Expects Head Coaching Job 'When the Timing is Right'

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is remaining patient for his chance to be an NFL head coach, even after two years of being interviewed for other jobs.

Joshua Brisco

by

garyatolliver1