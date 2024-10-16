Will the Chiefs Reunite with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Should They?
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen the benefits of reuniting with familiar faces this season, as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned in late August before quickly becoming one of KC's top two healthy receivers. Running back Kareem Hunt is back for a second act in KC following a serious injury to Isiah Pacheco. Even tight end Jody Fortson returned to the field for KC against the New Orleans Saints after leaving for Miami this offseason. Could wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling be the next former Chief to return in a time of need? Should he be?
Barring a medically improbable recovery speed, Rashee Rice is out for the year. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could return near the end of the season, but his timeline is still murky. The Chiefs only gave a noteworthy number of snaps to three wide receivers in Week 5: rookie Xavier Worthy, veteran Justin Watson, and Smith-Schuster. Watson was never targeted despite leading receivers in snaps. That's not sustainable, and it puts a tremendous burden on a rookie and a 28-year-old with an injury history.
All of those facts point to a nearly inarguable truth: the Chiefs need someone else to step up at wide receiver, and given the team's apparent disinterest in their depth pieces, it probably needs to be someone who is not currently on the roster. An in-season reunion is an easier process if the incoming player already knows Andy Reid's offense, and Valdes-Scantling was released by the Buffalo Bills after the team acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.
Valdes-Scantling had 63 catches for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns during his 33 regular season games with the Chiefs, plus 15 catches for 250 yards and three more touchdowns in seven playoff games with KC. Of course, as any Chiefs fan knows, those numbers don't tell the whole story.
Valdes-Scantling was the subject of much discussion in 2023 while he was plagued by drops and missed connections with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, leading to a season that was statistically half as productive as his '22 campaign, accentuated by painful mistakes in big moments. That's where the argument against a reunion comes together.
The main reason Smith-Schuster led the team in receiving in Week 5 is also the basis for Watson's significant workload: trust. Mahomes trusts both veterans to read the defense, get to their spots, and arrive on time. Both short-term and long-term, Mahomes needs to continue to develop his trust with Worthy above all else. Valdes-Scantling wouldn't exactly provide a security blanket for Mahomes after last year's frequent debacles. While "Playoff MVS" has some truth to it, the Chiefs need reliability at wide receiver. Of all the generous words you could use to describe Valdes-Scantling's time in Kansas City, I wouldn't choose "reliable."
Ultimately, I wouldn't be one bit surprised to see Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs or New York Jets, likely starting on a practice squad. Given his underwhelming Bills career (two catches for 26 yards on six targets), Valdes-Scantling should be willing to reunite with either of his former quarterbacks, be it Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, if either are interested. While the Chiefs essentially have Watson running routes for a good cardio workout and to keep the defense honest, I could hear an argument that Valdes-Scantling would provide some value by even occasionally threatening defenses deep down the field. On the other hand, in 2023, he threatened the Chiefs' offense more than anything.
Regardless of how you approach a potential MVS/KC reunion, I don't think I feel strongly enough to try to convince you one way or another. As the saying goes: beggars can't be choosers. Unfortunately, neither the Chiefs nor Valdes-Scantling can afford to be choosers now.