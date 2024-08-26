Report: Chiefs 'Expected to Sign' JuJu Smith-Schuster
With the NFL preseason in the books, all 32 teams are hard at work getting their rosters trimmed down to 53 players in advance of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. Monday's first piece of Kansas City Chiefs news, however, implies the exact opposite.
According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Kansas City is set to reunite with one of its former wide receivers. The Chiefs are "expected to sign" JuJu Smith-Schuster. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed the news. It's a minimum contract, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
It's a reunion for Smith-Schuster less than two years after leaving Kansas City. After he originally signed with the club back in 2022, he hauled in 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. That led to him cashing in on the open market, inking a lucrative three-year deal with the New England Patriots last offseason.
Because of injuries and inconsistency, New England decided to part ways with the former second-round pick already. In 11 games last season, he recorded just 29 catches for 260 yards and a lone score. His success rate (42.6%), catch percentage (61.7) and yards per target (5.5) were all either at or among career-worst figures.
Earlier this month, Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI discussed whether it would make sense for the Chiefs to sign Smith-Schuster.
"If the Chiefs do call Smith-Schuster, it would come at the expense of a roster spot for (Skyy) Moore, (Kadarius) Toney, (Justyn) Ross or Nikko Remigio," Brisco wrote. "As the group currently stands, only one or possibly two of that duo would make the active squad. Ultimately, the Chiefs may be content with their in-house answers and Smith-Schuster may be hoping to sign with a team where he could see more playing time than he'd likely get in KC, but if both sides are interested in a reunion, he could provide some more stability to the group both before and after Brown returns.
"Right now, I'd narrowly bet on the Chiefs sticking with their younger group and trusting Hardman and Watson to step up in Brown's potentially brief absence. However, if Rice does get news from the league while Smith-Schuster is still available, I'd make that call in a heartbeat."
With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown recovering from a sternoclavicular injury, this could be an insurance policy. It's unclear when Brown will make his regular-season debut, and Smith-Schuster is familiar with the system. While it remains to be seen how effective the 27-year-old can be in 2024, it appears that he's slated to receive another shot in Kansas City.