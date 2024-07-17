Xavier Worthy Talks Hamstring Injury Recovery, Training Camp Start
The Kansas City Chiefs' long offseason break is over, at least for quarterbacks and rookies. Those groups reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday, with practice beginning on Wednesday morning and kicking off the club's slate of workouts.
This week is a good avenue for first-year players to get acquainted with life at Missouri Western State University before veterans report heading into the weekend. For first-round pick Xavier Worthy, it's also a chance to get on the field after being held out of the offseason program.
Back in May and June, the No. 28 overall pick in the NFL Draft dealt with a hamstring injury that lingered longer than many in the outside world expected. Worthy is still finding his way back to full strength, something that he admitted isn't quite reality just yet. Nevertheless, he was excited to partake in on-field drills for the first time in a while.
"It's feeling good," Worthy said. "Working my way back in today, it felt good just to be back out here with the guys and just being able to play football again."
Worthy practiced with a wrap on his leg, presumably a cautionary measure related to the hamstring ailment. He said the injury keeps improving and even if it isn't 100%, he'd be able to play if Kansas City had a game today.
"It's getting better," Worthy said. "As I go, it's going to continue getting better. I just want to be able to be out there with the guys and keep working."
That hamstring is a critical part of what could help Worthy find success in the NFL. After all, he entered the draft as the fastest player in the class. During his three-year career at Texas, he played in 39 games and hauled in nearly 200 passes and 26 touchdowns. Averaging over 900 yards per year, he blended long speed with short-area burst and good route-running chops. Unlike many speedsters who get selected early in the draft, however, Worthy has the profile of a relatively complete player.
All of that is a moot point if he can't get and stay on the field, though. While he managed to make the most of his situation this offseason, Worthy wants to prove that he can remain durable and be available moving forward.
"It's very important to me," Worthy said. "In college, I never missed a game [and] never had any injuries, really. Just having that happen, it's kind of frustrating but I got a chance to learn and get better in a different way. Learning the playbook, it's good in both ways for me."
Expanding on his mental reps, Worthy said he spent lots of time with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during OTAs. Together, the two went over elements such as alignment, timing, leverage and more. Those sideline formation and playbook refreshers will come in handy, especially now that Worthy is expected to carry out his assignment rather than relay what he'll eventually do when healthy.
The training camp train is moving full steam ahead for everyone in attendance. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said there's no easing Worthy into things. Now (mostly) on the other side of his injury, the rookie wideout agrees wholeheartedly.
"Yeah, I definitely feel like there's no time to ease in," Worthy said. "I mean, it's all go. Once you're here, you're here. I understand, definitely, what Pat's saying. Just to build that connection with him, it's going to be key here."