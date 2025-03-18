Happy Gilmore 2 Featuring Travis Kelce Confirms Release Date
Kansas City Chiefs fans are just a few more months away from seeing Travis Kelce's next big role.
The Chiefs' legend is set to play a role in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2', the sequel to Sandler's wildly popular 1996 film. And on Tuesday, Netflix gave an official release date for the sequel, which will be available on July 25.
Kelce played a big role in the film's first trailer in December, with Kelce actually having the first speaking role: "It's good to see you back Mr. Gilmore."
Kelce did not appear in the new trailer, and it is currently unknown what role he is set to have in the franchise's second installment. Still, the Chiefs star is clearly showing that he is much more than just one of the best tight ends in NFL history.
Kelce revealed in January that he is in a few scenes of the movie during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
"That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career … working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain," Kelce said.
"They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world. [Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”
Kelce has had a busy offseason already, with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer weighing the future of his career in the wake of the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelce eventually confirmed he would return for the 2025 season in February, which could potentially mark the final year of one of the top players in both franchise and NFL history.
2025 is set to be a big year for Kelce; he could be entering the final year of his football career as he looks to earn yet another Super Bowl ring.
With the release of Happy Gilmore 2, however, Kelce could also potentially be seeing the window open for the next phase and career for his future.
