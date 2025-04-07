How Chiefs' Mahomes Can Flip the NFL Upside Down Again
After losing the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to post to social media his workout regimens as he prepares to take the field for Kansas City again in 2025. While no one likes to lose on the biggest stage of them all, it seems like Mahomes has taken it personally.
Mahomes will be entering his age 30 season in 2025, and while some believe he isn't as good as he once was, the numbers speak for themselves. Over his eight year career, he has collected 32,352 passing yards, which comes out to an average of 4,004 passing yards per season.
If the narrative of Mahomes taking the Super Bowl loss personally is true, the Chiefs quarterback could be out for revenge all season. Twice before in his career, Mahomes has reached over 5,000 receiving yards, and while it is such a far feat to reach, that is how Mahomes could show the NFL world he still has what it takes.
Any quarterback that averages over 4,000 passing yards per year is pretty special, but going into the new campaign, Mahomes could be looking to lead the entire league in passing yards for the second time in his career.
In 2022, Mahomes led all active quarterbacks in passing yards, earning himself 5,250 while throwing for 41 touchdowns. That season was Mahomes' best in statistical numbers since the 2018 campaign, where he threw for 5,097 passing yards and secured 50 touchdowns.
To show the NFL again that he deserves to be in the conversation of greatest quarterback of all time, both in the regular season and the playoffs, he will need to bring everything he has for year number nine. If Mahomes can secure over 400 completions, a feat he's reached three times in his career, the AFC could very well belong to the Chiefs once again.
There will be plenty of doubters and naysayers of the Chiefs quarterback, but at the end of the day, If Mahomes can back up his training with his performance on the field, those who doubt him might get a rude awakening when he's atop of the passing yards leaderboard; that is if he remains healthy all season long.
