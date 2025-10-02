Announcers and Channels: How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Chiefs Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Here comes No. 5 in a string of six.
The NFL handed the Chiefs either a standalone broadcast window or a network’s A crew in each of the season’s first six weeks, including the team’s Week 5 appearance on Monday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes has won eight of his last nine Monday night starts, his only loss in that stretch a 2023 setback at home against Philadelphia. The prior loss came in a 2018 shootout at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Jared Goff and the Rams outlasted the Chiefs that night, 54-51, in a game originally scheduled for Mexico City but moved due to stadium-readiness concerns.
Mahomes is 9-2 overall under the Monday night lights.
Day, kickoff time:
Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT in Kansas City (8:15 p.m. ET, in Jacksonville).
Television networks:
Simulcast on ESPN cable and ABC local stations. The Kansas City affiliate that’ll carry the game free to over-the-air viewers is KMBC-TV, Channel 9. In Jacksonville, the ABC station is WJXX-TV, Channel 25.
Additionally, ESPN2 will carry the game with a ManningCast, and ESPN Deportes will present the game in Spanish.
Every NFL game is available on free, over-the-air television in markets of competing teams.
Announcers:
Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are the longest tenured broadcast partners in NFL annals, now in their 24th year together. That run began with FOX when they replaced Pat Summerall and John Madden, and in 2022 moved to ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge are the field reporters.
Peyton and Eli Manning have returned for a fifth season of the ManningCast. Featuring alternate analysis and commentary during the game, the Super Bowl-winning brothers also host of large variety of celebrities. This week, those guests have yet to be announced.
On ESPN Deportes, Rebeca Landa (play-by-play) and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen (analyst) are in the booth while MJ Acosta-Ruiz and John Sutcliffe report from the sidelines.
Radio options:
For better than three decades, Mitch Holthus has been Voice of the Chiefs, manning radio play-by-play duties. He teams with former Chiefs wideout Danan Hughes, the analyst, on the Chiefs radio network. Local media personality Josh Klingler reports from the sideline. In Kansas City, the game is available via flagship KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM), and in Kansas City on the station’s website.
Holthus’ predecessor as Voice of the Chiefs, Kevin Harlan, was the team’s play-by-play man from 1985-93. Harlan will call radio action on Monday for national listeners on Westwood One, which will carry the contest in syndication (check local listings). Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is the analyst.
Each club’s radio call also is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear Tico Sports announcers Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Streaming via the official ESPN app is available for both the main broadcast with Buck and Aikman, as well as the ManningCast. Plus, following the game, a replay of Chiefs-Jaguars, and All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
Chiefs Kingdom, your always free, always fresh destination for the most thorough information is right here with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your plans to watch Monday night’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).