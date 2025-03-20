Chiefs Land Stud Pass-Rusher In Latest SI Mock Draft
Now that the free agency frenzy looks to be over, the Kansas City Chiefs can turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs could not fill all their holes on their roster in free agency and will look to once again find some talent that best fits their scheme and their team in next month's draft.
The Chiefs can be flexible with their first-round pick and also with what position they want to take at that spot. The Chiefs own the 31st overall pick. That pick is in at the bottom of the first round, but the Chiefs have shown in the past that they can find impactful players in any round.
The Chiefs will be looking for defensive, offensive line, and wide receiver help. Those are their biggest needs going into the draft.
General manager Brett Veach has a great resume overall finding the right players that can fit with head coach Andy Reid's offense or with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
The Chiefs can also decide to move up or down if they feel that either of those options will benefit the team as a whole.
In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, they have the Chiefs getting defensive line help with their first-round pick.
They have a good defensive lineman falling to them at the end of the first round. The Chiefs are selecting defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. out of the University of Tennessee.
"Christmas comes early as James Pearce, defensive tackle from Tennessee drops into their lap."
This pick by the Chiefs will be a steal because Pearce is a top 15 type of talent. But teams that are bad drafters and will reach for other players will help the Chiefs in this situation and the Chiefs find a young talented defensive lineman that can learn and play alongside Chris Jones.
"Pearce is a tight-hipped, linear pass rusher with explosive take-offs and good speed-to-power but a lack of bend to flatten at the top. His high pressure rate is partially derived from an instinctive feel for positioning, allowing him to work around protection for quick wins into the pocket," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s very long but narrow through his hips, so the build-out of his frame might be limited. Pearce knows how to play around blocks and has the speed to close and tackle, but his base is naturally narrow and lacks bend. He’ll need to improve his strength and technique as an NFL run defender. Despite those concerns, Pearce’s length, twitch and rush production create a higher ceiling."
