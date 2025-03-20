Former Chiefs WR Named Least Impactful FA Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an interesting offseason.
The Chiefs were not expected to make a lot of noise in free agency other than not re-signing some big players. They have lost some big names who have been cornerstones of the franchise, but it has all been an effort to get better.
Ultimately, the Chiefs addressed their needs with some safe signings that have a lot of good potential this offseason.
One of the biggest concerns for the Chiefs was getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes more capable and reliable weapons on the outside with the receiving core. The Chiefs decided to re-sign most of the previous core for next season.
One player who was the odd man out was veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was picked up in the middle of the season last year, expecting to have a major impact with the offense and with Mahomes, but it never seemed to be the right fit and the chemistry was never built.
Hopkins in free agency decided to go elsewhere and joined the Chiefs' AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens -- where he looks to get back to form with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan says Hopkins will be one of the free agent signings to make the smallest impact in the NFL next season.
"It seems like every offseason there’s a veteran receiver on the back end of his career who signs with a team to more fanfare than it deserves, and this year’s version of that is DeAndre Hopkins to the Baltimore Ravens," said MacMillian.
"Hopkins had his chance to prove he can still be a weapon when the Kansas City Chiefs traded for him last season and even with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball, he was ineffective. By the time the playoffs rolled around, he was playing less than 40% of snaps and just 18.2% of snaps in the AFC championship. The betting market didn’t budge when he signed with Baltimore, and for good reason. We’ll hardly hear his name this season."
The Chiefs will now look to add more wide receiver talent in the upcoming draft next month. The Chiefs will try to run it back with a core they have had for a couple of years.
