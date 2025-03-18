Former Chiefs' DB Justin Reid Talks Super Bowl LIX Loss
Justin Reid's time in Kansas City may have only lasted a few years, but in that time he established himself as a franchise cornerstone, making the transition from Tyrann Mathieu look seamless while helping the team win two Super Bowls and three AFC titles.
Reid, now a member of the New Orleans Saints, went on the Kay Adams show and ended up discussing his final game for the franchise, their loss in Super Bowl LIX.
"They jumped on us. They just jumped out so quickly. And then the once bleeding started, it was hard to stop it," Reid said.
"Credit to them. They played one hell of a football game. And they were frankly dominant in the game ... yeah it stung, but it some ways you respect an opponent that comes out and plays that hard."
Reid spoke candidly about the game, crediting the Eagles for their fast start, claiming that once Philadelphia jumped out to a lead, the Chiefs found it difficult to stop them.
Reid is right. The Chiefs going down multiple possessions, losing momentum in the way that they did forced Kansas City to go with a pass-first approach. That allowed the Eagles to continue using a light box while their pass rushers got home.
Whenever the Chiefs are in trouble, the signs are very obvious. While Patrick Mahomes is able to pull off the spectacular, the Chiefs are in control when he is in control, slinging the football from the pocket.
Once Mahomes escapes the pocket, if he starts to run backward or tries to chance direction for whatever reason, that's when the team is in trouble. Mahomes started to do that, the ball stopped moving forward, and the Eagles used that to force the Chiefs into uncomfortable spots.
On defense, then Eagles OC Kellen Moore, who is now Reid's new head coach in New Orleans, called a perfect game. The Chiefs made their defensive gameplan known and that was to stop Saquon Barkley.
Thus they loaded the box with defenders, holding Barkley in check. Typically a playcaller would then transition to a continual passing attack. Not Moore who continued to pound the rock, forcing the Chiefs to stack the box and then picking his spots to throw it, especially off play action.
The use of Barkley set up several touchdowns for the Eagles, especially scores by AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
While the loss hurts, lessons taken from it will be critical to the team winning another title. Unfortunately the next one will probably be without Reid.
