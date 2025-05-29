What are the Chiefs' 2 Biggest Strengths on the Roster?
The Kansas City Chiefs have remained a dominant force in the NFL for the last seven years. Their reign of terror began in 2018 when Patrick Mahomes had a historic season that resulted in an MVP in his first year. Since then, the Chiefs have been perennial championship contenders and look to remain as such this season.
Kansas City will be playing in a much tougher conference and division than last year. There's also the factor that the Chiefs were undefeated in one-score games, which was most of their 2024 campaign. A loss in Super Bowl LIX has landed the Chiefs in unfamiliar territory as a team that is no longer the overwhelming favorites.
The Chiefs will be a young team in 2025 with question marks on the left side of their offensive line and the depth of their defensive line. When the trenches, a key strength of the last four years, come into question, it becomes a concern heading into the year. It is not something they will want in an AFC conference and West division that has only gotten better.
The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders have all improved this offseason, making the AFC West a potentially brawling division that will see some brutal, low-scoring affairs. However, despite the challenges that lie ahead for the Chiefs, they have two strengths on their roster and one of them is quite obvious.
Enter, Mahomes. He is the face of the franchise and the NFL, a three-time Super Bowl champion and game MVP, and is well on his way to outstanding greatness and a fast track to the Hall of Fame. This is the best quarterback in the sport when on his A-game, and no one can stop him when he is.
Mahomes has discussed his issues with forcing too much and puting his team in compromising positions, especially last year after the Super Bowl's conclusion. "Sometimes I get in (a spot) where I want to make a big play to kind of spark us," he said.
However, the other strength of the Chiefs roster isn't the defense or the offensive line, or at least the right side from the center-over; it's the tight end group led by veteran Travis Kelce and third-year tight end Noah Gray.
Kelce is on the backend of his career, and last season was a clear sign that his days as a dominant tight end are getting behind him. He remains a pop culture figure as the partner of superstar singer Taylor Swift. This season, his on-field contributions this season will be split between him and Gray, who emerged as a quality target in the passing game as the Chiefs ran more 12 personnel packages.
Gray will be another reliable pass-catcher for Mahomes and the production uptick could continue this season. There is also the depth of the room with 2024 draft choice Jared Wiley and, potentially, undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool. If anything, the Chiefs may have one of the strongest TE rooms in the league.
The Chiefs will have answers to their current questions this season, one way or another. Mahomes and his group of tight ends could help ease the pain for some of their warts that are to be expected in 2025.
