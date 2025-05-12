Why NFL World Shouldn't Count Out the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams the National Football League has seen since the turn of the decade. Playing in more Primetime games than anyone since 2020, appearing in several consecutive AFC Championships and having been to the Super Bowl three times in a row, the Chiefs have made their impact known.
That being said, with the rise of other franchises in the NFL, some of which are in the AFC West division, some are starting to see the Chiefs' grasp on the top of the NFL world start to slip away. However, going into another new season, let's remember which version of the Chiefs the NFL is getting in 2025.
Coming off of a Super Bowl loss, and not just any loss, a loss that denied the franchise history as well as being beaten badly by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs are ready for revenge. Revenge in the sense that Kansas City has to show the world, its fans, and itself that they are still the team to beat.
While the Super Bowl didn't go their way this time around, they have been a staple of the game for several years in a row. The Chiefs won nail-biters against other playoff-contending teams during the regular season that elevated them to a 15-2 record. The way this roster is set once again, double-digit wins seem very probable.
As recent reports state, the Chiefs are likely to be the franchise heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to take on their divisional rivals in the Los Angeles Chargers, to begin the season. With the Chiefs being the most profitable team in the NFL for several seasons, the 2025 campaign could start with a bang overseas.
With several players returning to the franchise to help climb the mountain once again, as well as new faces through pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs are still the juggernauts that other teams need to figure out how to defeat.
Age has been a common response when talking about the "fall of the dynasty". With Mahomes turning 30 years old, he is now just entering his prime years. Travis Kelce has something to prove with how his 2024 campaign ended, and several players are looking to make a name for themselves.
All in all, don't count out the Chiefs so easily before the dance begins.