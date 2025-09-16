Former Chief Has Curious Suggestion For Turnaround
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs aren’t just in unfamiliar territory with their first 0-2 record in 11 years. Their offense ranks 24th in scoring (19.0 points/game), tied for 17th in total yards (320.5/game) and 17th in passing (211.0 yards per game). All very non-Patrick Mahomes totals.
And without Mahomes (13 carries, 123 yards, two touchdowns) keeping games close with gashing runs, those numbers would be even worse.
- With Mahomes, the Chiefs on the ground rank 17th in the league (109.5 rushing yards/game).
- Without Mahomes, the Chiefs would average 48.0 yards per game (30 carries, 96 yards). That would rank 31st in the league, only ahead of Cincinnati (47.0/game).
Andy Reid and Andy Heck
On Monday, former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard said the time for change is now. And the pressure is on Andy Reid, and longtime Kansas City offensive line coach Andy Heck.
“It's hard for me to say it, but I'm going to say it,” he said on Monday afternoon’s edition of The Program, with WHB’s Soren Petro. “Andy Heck, his job is on the line. If it doesn't get any better, he's gone. And it hurts for me to say that, because he's one of my best friends. I played with him for three years, for three years in college, good buddy of mine.
“But if they don't get any better with how much they're paying these guys up front, then you got to have a change.”
Grunhard: Time for Reid to give up clipboard
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who turned 74 on the same day his team lost to the Chargers on Monday Night Football, is the oldest head coach in NFL history. Reid currently ranks second among active head coaches, at 67.
“And I heard you guys talk a little bit about Andy,” Grunhard continued, “and is the game passing him by? Oh my gosh; don't say that. … Marty Schottenheimer never won a Super Bowl, but the guy knew how to win football games. But guess what? Toward the ninth, 10th year we were all together, his message got lost, alright? The different ways to motivate got lost; the different ways to practice got lost; the different ways we prepared weekly got lost, and he knew it.”
Grunhard acknowledged that Reid and Schottenheimer are different coaches. Reid is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who’s won 301 games, fourth on the NFL’s all-time list. But the former Chiefs center said he’s seeing similar signs.
“Listen, I love Andy Reid. … Andy Reid has been a breath of fresh air for Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs, but to your point -- and I thought it was a great point -- if Matt Nagy can't say to him, ‘Hey, listen,’ -- and maybe he is and he's not listening, or maybe he doesn't, I don't know. I don't.
“I think that Andy Reid should go ahead and take the clipboard and hand it to an offensive coordinator, and just be the CEO of the team. You know, be that head coach that overlooks the whole team, overlooks the offense, defense, special teams, has his input. But the offensive coordinators that want to put together the plays, put together the schemes, put together the calls, put together the first 15, and they make the calls.”
The Chiefs’ second-round selection (40th overall) in the 1990 draft out of Notre Dame, Grunhard played 11 years in the NFL, all with Kansas City. He helped the team to seven playoff berths and retired after the 2000 season.
