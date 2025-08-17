Analyst Has Serious Questions About Suamataia’s Future at Guard
Kingsley Suamataia and the rest of the Chiefs’ starting offensive line got 11 snaps in the first preseason game and 10 Friday night at Seattle. Nick Jacobs needs to see a lot more from the second-year player.
The KSHB analyst believes Suamataia is neither comfortable nor confident in his new role, starting left guard. A former tackle, Suamataia also doesn’t seem to have the nastiness required to thwart interior linemen like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, who he’ll encounter in Week 2 against the Eagles.
“I don't see a mean streak with him that you that I want to see,” Jacobs said on Saturday’s edition of the 41 is the Mic podcast. “If you're an offensive lineman, there's a certain mentality you have to have … You have to be ruthless. You have to want to bury that defender in the ground every single play.
“You have to have in your mindset, ‘I need to get lower than this dude. This dude's trying to take food from my family, and I'm going to bury him. So, it's him and not me who has to worry about that problem.’”
Eagles game looms large on horizon
The real problem for the Chiefs could be that Eagles game Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. In Kansas City’s 40-22 Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia became the first team all year to pierce the middle of the Chiefs’ line. Patrick Mahomes endured the most single-game sacks of his career (six) and the Eagles did it without calling a blitz.
Right guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney didn’t allow a sack during the 2024 regular season. But the Eagles broke that string in the Super Bowl.
A 6-4, 326-pound lineman out of BYU, Suamataia entered the league as Kansas City’s second-round selection (63rd overall) in the 2024 draft. Benched after starting the season’s first two games at left tackle, he emerged as a reserve left guard for 31 snaps at Denver in a meaningless season finale last season.
Coach pleased with early transition
Offensive line coach Andy Heck said Tuesday that Suamataia is improving overall compared to last year.
- “This being his second year, I definitely have seen a better understanding of defenses,” Heck said, “and I've really been pleased with how he's taken to the run-game techniques in there at the guard position.
- “It's different than tackle where you've got so much more space. These guys are on you right now. So, he's gotten better in that regard and then he's doing a nice job with transitioning and working the pass-block techniques as well.”
Jacobs wants to see more than simply a technical transition, though. Suamataia should play more like a grizzly bear, Jacobs said, not a teddy bear.
“Trey Smith has it,” Jacobs added. “Creed Humphrey has it. Those two guys are kind of the staple of what you want in terms of dominance. So, for those types of guys, you can't play passive-aggressive offensive lineman. You can't be like, ‘Well, shucks; he got past me.’ You're like, ‘No, that dude, you're not touching 15.’”
