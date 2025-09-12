Pressure Is On for Chiefs Star vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to get revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles for the way they were dominated in Super Bowl 59. This isn't simply a revenge game; this is practically a must-win game for the Chiefs, who have yet to win so far in the 2025 season.
Patrick Mahomes put on a performance in their season opener loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it seemed like he was the only Chiefs player who showed up offensively. That can't be the case in their next game against the Eagles.
Matchup To Monitor
Mason Cameron is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his week two NFL preview, going over some key matchups and storylines heading into the game. Dare I say no game has as much significance as this one in week two, and the matchup to monitor for the Chiefs will be how Travis Kelce will perform against Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice in the lineup, the Chiefs' offense will need to lean on its veteran tight end to move the chains and work the intermediate area of the field. But Kelce isn’t the same threat in the receiving game as he once was, with his 59.5 PFF receiving grade ranking 27th out of 47 qualifying tight ends in Week 1", said Cameron.
The Chiefs' wide receiver corps is concerning, and even if the Eagles' secondary looked vulnerable against the Dallas Cowboys offense, the Chiefs don't have the players to take advantage of their mismatches. Kelce will have to step up and have a vintage game with Mahomes to keep the ball moving downfield.
"Kelce will need to rise to the occasion against Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell, who was excellent in his NFL debut. The first-round linebacker was everywhere in coverage against the Cowboys, earning the fourth-highest PFF coverage grade (85.9) at the position. The only time he was targeted in coverage, Campbell dropped in the hole to carry a seam route, breaking up the pass on a play that not many linebackers can make".
However, standing in his way is a rookie who made a statement in his first NFL game. He fit in seamlessly in the Eagles' defense and looks like yet another steal the Eagles snag at the end of the first round of the draft.
This will be the ultimate test to see if Kelce can still be relied upon in the Chiefs' offense in 2025. He had a touchdown in their season opener, but was otherwise a non-factor. If he struggles against this admittedly good rookie, but a rookie nonetheless, it goes to show that the Chiefs can no longer use him as they once did.
