Who’s the Biggest Beneficiary of the Chiefs’ Success
The Kansas City Chiefs have a winning record for the first time this season, as well as their second streak of consecutive wins in back-to-back weeks. They have returned to form and look like the contenders they always have been under Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has consistently been a bright spot for the Chiefs, even in the midst of their early-season collapse. He's now reaping the benefits of all the work he put in before, as his full offensive arsenal is available to him and he's firmly cemented in the MVP race.
Week 7 Biggest Winners
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article going over some of the biggest losers and winners of week 7. For the Chiefs, surprisingly, no player was named their biggest winner, but Andy Reid was instead named the biggest beneficiary of the Chiefs' success.
"Reid's Chiefs looked like they might finally be returning to title-caliber form in a prime-time rout of the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Everything finally clicked against the Raiders, though, with Patrick Mahomes greatly benefiting from the 2025 debut of Rashee Rice. The formerly suspended wide receiver showed up with seven catches and two scores to balance out Reid's offensive arsenal", said Benjamin.
The Chiefs' dominant showing against the Detroit Lions becomes even more impressive after what they did to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime. Reid is already a lock to make the Hall of Fame if he retired tomorrow, but the Chiefs' success gives him a chance to reach even greater heights.
Reid is currently ranked fourth among all head coaches in career wins and win percentage, behind legendary names such as Bill Belichick, George Halas, and Don Shula. Belichick is widely considered to be the head coach of his era due to his success with the New England Patriots, and Reid is chasing that legacy actively.
Belichick's record of 302 career wins is well within reach of Reid's current total of 277. His success hinges on whether or not the Chiefs can continue their dynasty, but as long as Mahomes is their quarterback and stays healthy, his play calling paired with Mahomes' playmaking, will ensure them plenty of wins every season.
