Chiefs Should Look at EDGE Rusher from Ohio State
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get better at getting after the quarterback next season. Last season, they did a great job of getting after the quarterback, but they had to send the house to do so. Next season they would like their front four to creat more pressure on the quarterback to make their defense more effective thought the whole game.
The Chiefs' front four is led by one of the best, if not the best, defensive tackles in the NFL, Chris Jones. Jones has his effect on the game, but he just has not had much support from his teammates on the front four in getting after the quarterback.
The Chiefs have added some defensive line help in free agency, but they can be looking to add more in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. This draft is full of talent on the defensive front, and with bad drafting teams, the Chiefs can take advantage and find a good edge rusher.
One player they will keep a close eye on his Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State. Sawyer was a great player for Ohio State last season in their run to winning the National Championship. He is a physical player who can stop the run and get after the quarter. He showed that all of last season. The Chiefs should want that type of player on their defense.
"Dense-framed, even-front defensive end whose game is built for power but not speed. He has short arms and slow power to neutralize and overcome run blocks. However, he lacks a quick-win first step or twitchy stack-and-shed move," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He locates the football and racks up tackles when runners near his gaps. He’s a force-based rusher using strong hands, a relentless motor and a pocket-caving charge to run up pressure totals, but his rush lacks quickness. He could see more interior rush opportunities for shorter trips into the pocket. Sawyer is suited for box-based football, which could cap his pro ceiling, but his demeanor, toughness, and activity level provide a higher floor."
Getting him and pairing him alongside of star linebacker Nick Bolton would be great. The Chiefs would take Sawyer if they have the right pick in line.
